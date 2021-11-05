COLUMBIA, Mo. — After coming off a runner-up finish last year, Dustin Miller knew his Webb City cross country squad would have to have a good race to bring home another trophy.
The Cardinals had a little different makeup after graduating three runners from last year’s team but brought four runners back to the Gans Creek cross country course.
Webb City had two all-state runners but finished in fifth place — one away from bringing home a trophy.
“It is a tough place to be,” Miller said. “The boys side I told them between second and fifth place will be about 20 points and it was 23. Unfortunately, we came on the wrong side and were fifth. This was the fourth time between cross country and track we have been fifth.”
The state title went to Festus for the eighth straight year. Willard was this year’s runner-up, followed by Lutheran St. Charles and Ladue Horton Watkins.
“They focused and we were healthy and we had a shot ... it just didn’t happen,” Miller said. “They are a great group of character guys and I had a heck of a time coaching them.”
Senior Dustin Brockmiller took 26th place last year, missing all-state honors by 1.3 seconds. This time, he left little doubt by running 16:04.5 — a 47 second cut from last year’s meet.
“I saw Roman (Borboa) right in the middle of the race and we knew the guys in the back end were struggling so we had to give it all we had,” Brockmiller said. “We just went and hoped for the best. It has been a long four years. I cut almost 10 minutes off my time in four years of high school. There have been a lot of struggles to get here and thankfully I got this. I was 1.3 seconds away last year and it’s a good feeling to be up there.”
Borboa earned all-state honors for the second year in a row in Class 4 by placing 19th, a two-spot improvement from last year.
Joining Borboa on the all-state stand for the second year in a row was Carl Junction’s Collin Emmert, who finished in 21st place — he was 18th last year — but dropped nearly a half minute off his time.
The Bulldog senior ran cross country only two years due to injuries his first two years of high school, but brought home two medals.
Webb City and Carl Junction also both had runners in the girls’ races. The Cardinals were sixth in the team standings and had two all-staters in Abby Street and Riley Hawkins.
“Getting on the podium was awesome for the girls,” Miller said. “It went about like what we thought. Abby went for the win and we made a gutsy call late but it didn’t work out but I’m proud of her for giving it a go.”
Street finished in 18:44.6, while Hawkins wasn’t far back at 18:58.1.
This is the first time the Webb City girls’ program had an all-stater since 2003 and also the first time they had multiple all-state runners.
“We work well together and I think without one, the other doesn’t do well,” Street said. “I’m just so excited that we were able to do that and represent the whole team. We have worked hard in the offseason and all year. To go out there and represent Webb City was an honor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.