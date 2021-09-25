PITTSBURG, Kan. — With 4:06 left in the third quarter and Pittsburg State facing a third-and-12 situation in the red zone, Mak Sexton converted in the best possible way.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore quarterback chucked a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Martin as the Gorillas took a 27-21 lead they would not relinquish.
PSU (3-1, 3-1 MIAA) held on for a 30-28 victory over Emporia State on Saturday night in front of 10,611 fans at Carnie Smith Stadium. The Gorillas have now won two straight coming off Week 3’s 48-13 romping over Northeastern State.
Sexton completed 17 of 28 passes for a season-high 309 yards and two touchdowns. His other touchdown pass came on a reception of 32 yards to wide receiver Elijah Harris.
With 11:06 left in the game, PSU kicker Cross Holmes nailed a 39-yard field goal to stretch the Gorillas’ lead to 30-21. ESU struck late when Braden Gleason punched a six-yard run into the end zone as the Hornets’ trimmed it to a two-point deficit with 18 seconds to go.
ESU went for the on-side kick, but PSU’s Devon Garrison recovered the ball at midfield and the Gorillas milked the rest of the clock to secure the victory.
Martin, who is a graduate transfer from Division I Iowa State, posted a big game with six catches for 130 yards. Harris added four catches for 128 yards through the air.
Tyler Adkins netted 74 yards rushing in 17 carries and a touchdown — a one-yard run to get the Gorillas on the board in the first quarter.
Caleb Lewis added 37 yards rushing in 17 attempts, including a 10-yard touchdown run to give PSU a 21-7 advantage with 10:11 left to play in the first half.
Defensively, the Gorillas were led by linebacker Luke Jennings who logged 17 tackles. Carl Junction product Zeke Wall amassed seven tackles for loss and picked up one sack.
PSU travels to play at MIAA rival Missouri Southern at 2 p.m. next Saturday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
