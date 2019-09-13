RIVERTON, Kan. — Big offensive showings by brothers Will and Ethan Shawver helped lift Riverton to a 30-21 home victory CNC foe Baxter Springs on Friday night.
The Shawvers, both running backs, accounted for 218 yards and four touchdowns as the Rams (1-1) registered their first win of the season.
“This was a good, hard-nosed football game,” Riverton coach Johnny Mallatt said. “And both of these teams, we’re not the greatest teams right now, but we’re both getting better. And anytime you can get Riverton and Baxter Springs together, it’s going to be a hard-fought football game.”
Riverton responded to a seven-point deficit in the third quarter by scoring 14 unanswered points in the final 15 minutes of the game.
The Rams’ go-ahead score came in a five-play, 59-yard drive capped by a 39-yard touchdown run by Will Shawver. It marked the junior’s third touchdown of the night, having scored on runs of 1 and 38 yards in the first half. He finished with 141 yards rushing on 15 carries and also caught one pass for 11 yards.
“A lot of the time when we run that little trap play for him, he could get three yards and we’d be happy with it,” Mallatt said. “He obviously did a bit more than that on multiple occasions tonight. So we kept feeding him the ball. And he wanted the ball, which showed his confidence.”
Following Will’s touchdown run, Ethan converted the ensuing 2-point conversion on a run up the middle to give the Rams a 22-21 lead with two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
But Baxter Springs (0-2) soon threatened to reclaim the lead. Its next drive started at its 40 and advanced inside the Riverton 30 just a few plays later. The Lions eventually faced a fourth down-and-long play from the Rams’ 26 when quarterback Kyler Reece threw a touchdown pass to a wide-open Kain McCulley, who didn’t have a defender within 15 yards of him as he stood in the end zone.
The touchdown, however, was waived off by a penalty.
“It was a great play by us, but I guess the officials felt we were past the line of scrimmage when we threw it,” Baxter Springs coach Tim Parrish said. “They made the call. It was a tough one to swallow and it led to a turnover on downs.”
The Rams then put the game on ice with a 13-play, 77-yard drive that milked more than six minutes off the clock. Ethan Shawver, a senior, put the finishing touches on the possession with a four-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion to make it a two-score game with 2:19 remaining.
“We played hard, but Riverton just took advantage of field possession and made plays, and we didn’t,” Parrish said. “Everybody fought hard. We just came up short.”
Ethan Shawver finished with 66 rush yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. He also converted three 2-point conversions. Hunter Crowder, a sophomore, rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries.
For Baxter Springs, Reece totaled 214 yards of offense, rushing for 108 on 20 carries and passing for 96 on 7-of-14 accuracy. He recorded two short rushing touchdowns and also had a 32-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds of the second quarter that tied the game at 14-all.
“I wasn’t really happy with that 14-14 score at halftime since they had three turnovers in the first half,” Mallatt said. “We felt we probably should have led by one or two touchdowns, but credit to them for getting that late score at the end (of the second quarter). We knew we were in for a good ball game in the second half.”
