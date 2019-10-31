RIVERTON, Kan. — Ethan and Will Shawver scored three touchdowns apiece as Riverton earned a convincing 44-14 win over Oskaloosa on Thursday night in a first-round contest of the Kansas Class 2A state playoffs at Wyatt P. Laughlin Field.
“This win feels pretty good because we’ve put in a lot of hard work since we were freshmen,” said Ethan Shawver, a senior running back. “It feels good that our hard work is paying off.”
Riverton (6-3) meets Silver Lake (9-0) on Nov. 8 in the regional round. Silver Lake blasted Jayhawk-Linn 68-8.
The Shawver brothers took turns reaching the end zone in a one-sided first half as the Rams built an insurmountable 44-0 lead. Riverton’s defense didn’t allow a score until the final frame.
“Our kids were clicking on all cylinders on both sides of the ball,” Riverton coach Johnny Mallatt said. “I’m real proud of them. It was a good win. The kids played hard and they played well. That’s our sixth win and it’s not easy to get to six wins with a tough schedule. I’m really happy for our seniors. A lot of them were starting as freshmen. This win shows our program is going in the right direction.”
The Rams finished with 387 yards of offense, while Oskaloosa had 210 yards. A junior, Will Shawver ran six times for 176 yards. Two carries went for more than 60 yards. Ethan Shawver rushed 11 times for 155 yards.
“We line up and run it,” Mallatt said. “That’s what we do well. The Shawver boys ran well. They’re a good tandem.”
Ethan Shawver has recorded more than 1,000 yards this season, while Will has compiled more than 800 yards.
The Rams recorded 359 yards of offense in the first half, all but 17 on the ground.
“I think it’s hard for defenses to stop both of us,” Ethan Shawver said. “We can both go inside or outside. We find what works and keep doing it.”
Shawver credited linemen Trevor Parsons, Patrick McLaughlin, Zayne Shireman and Austin Anderson for opening up big running lanes.
Riverton ran the ball effectively from the start, as Will Shawver sprinted to a 61-yard touchdown run on his team’s opening drive.
The hosts then came up with a big defensive stop, forcing a turnover on downs on the 5-yard line.
“They moved the ball pretty good there early, but we just had to toughen up,” Mallatt said.
The Rams then marched 95 yards on six plays, capped by a 30-yard run by Ethan Shawver.
Riverton went up 30-0 in the second quarter on Ethan Shawver’s back-to-back touchdown runs, the first from 15 yards out and the second from 22. Will Shawver’s 67-yard run, and quarterback Bryce Johnson’s 2-point conversion, made it 38-0. Will Shawver added a 15-yard score just before the half to give Riverton a 44-0 advantage.
There was a running clock in the second half, and Mallatt got his reserves plenty of playing time. Riverton did not score after the break.
“We’ve been where Oskaloosa was at tonight and we know how it feels,” Mallatt said. “We got a lot of young kids playing time in the second half.”
Oskaloosa (3-6) got on the board with 8:50 left on Cord Perry’s six-yard QB keeper. Perry then completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Hast with 1:15 left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.