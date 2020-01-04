Seven players from Southeast Kansas have been selected to participate in the 2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl.
The annual all-star football game, which benefits the Shriners Hospital for Children, is scheduled for July 18 at Yager Stadium in Topeka.
Riverton running back Ethan Shawver and St. Mary’s Colgan lineman Johnny Goetting were among the players selected to suit up for the East squad.
Other players from Southeast Kansas selected were Parsons’ Dariq Williams, Chanute’s Ty Bowman, St. Paul’s Adam Albertini, Humboldt’s Conor Haviland and Erie’s Caype Johnston.
Riverton coach Johnny Mallatt will be an assistant coach with the East team.
The head coach of the East will be Washburn Rural’s Steve Buhler. Other assistants are Olathe East’s Jesse Owen, DeSoto’s Brian King, Paola’s Mike Dumpert, Perry-Lecompton’s Mike Paramore and Centralia’s Larry Glatcazk.
The head coach of the West will be Goddard’s Tommy Beason.
To purchase tickets or for more information on the event, visit www.kansasshrinebowl.com.
