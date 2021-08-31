TOKYO — Haven Shepherd of Carthage finished sixth on Tuesday night in her heat of the 100-meter breastroke at the Paralympics.
Shepherd's time was 1 minute, 56.26 seconds in the second heat in her final action of the Games.
Abi Tripp of Canada won the heat in 1:34.44, and Tiffany Thomas Kane of Australia was a close second in 1:34.90.
Marila Pavlova of the Russian Paralympics Committee won the first heat in 1:33.15. American Jessica Long took second in 1:37.39.
In a Facebook post about nine hours before her race, Shepherd said that the breaststroke used to be her best stroke, but the COVID-19 hit and greatly affected training. And when she returned 15 months later, it was her weakest stroke.
"But my other strokes had gotten stronger," she wrote. "So I had to regroup and find a new path to get to Tokyo. My other strokes stepped up, and I qualified for the 200 IM, and that got me on the Paralympic team.
"This is what makes athletics so exciting, entertaining and frustrating. We are human.
"I am hoping my breaststroke decides to mysteriously return tonight like it mysteriously left me. But know this ... I am DETERMINED to press through and do my best."
Shepherd finished fifth in the 200 IM finals earlier in the Games.
