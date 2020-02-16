Early runs and another strong pitching performance propelled Southern baseball to a 13-1 win in seven innings over St. Cloud State on Sunday at Warren Turner Field in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover.
Missouri Southern (9-1) erased an early deficit with a three-run first inning before adding insurance with crooked numbers in the third, fourth and sixth innings to cruise to victory.
Zac Shoemaker improved to 3-0 on the season after allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks in seven strong innings. He struck out seven.
Trevor Koenig took the loss after allowing eight runs on eight hits and one walk, with three strikeouts, in two innings. Eli Emerson, Avery Stebens, Jack Habeck and Tommy Thompson all pitched in relief for St. Cloud State.
After the Huskies crossed home with an unearned run in the top of the first, the Lions regained the momentum immediately following an RBI single from Troy Gagan and a two-run home run to left from Joe Kinder in the bottom of the first to make the score 3-1.
Brad Willis homered to left to lead off the bottom of the third to push the lead to 4-1. Tommy Stevenson and Gagan followed with singles before Kinder walked to load the bases. Jordan Fitzpatrick cleared the traffic with one swing, homering to right-center field for a grand slam to break the game open, 8-1.
Back-to-back passed balls in the bottom of the fourth allowed Willis and Stevenson to score to extend the lead to 10-1. Clay Milas drove in Gagan with a single in the sixth before Dexter Swims homered to left in the next at-bat to wrap the scoring for the Lions.
Willis, who homered, Gagan and Matt Miller, who doubled twice, led Southern with three hits each. Willis scored three runs and drove in one, while Gage scored three times and finished with two RBI. Fitzpatrick’s four RBI were a team high.
John Nett, Kyle Rodriguez and Mauro Owens all had hits for the Huskies.
Southern closes out action in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover with a 4 p.m. matchup against Washburn today at Warren Turner Field.
