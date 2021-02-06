Webb City senior Jacob Shonk has signed a football letter-of-intent with NCAA Division II Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.
From a Cardinal to a Peacock, Shonk will play wide receiver for Upper Iowa.
“It definitely meant a lot because I love football,” Shonk said. “I always have. To be able to play at the next level, it’s a dream come true for me. It’s something I never thought I would be able to do and to do that’s special.”
Shonk said what separated Upper Iowa from nine other interested schools was the coaching staff.
“I went up there for a visit a few months ago,” said Shonk, who narrowed his recruiting search down to Upper Iowa, Wartburg College and Graceland University. “Whenever I got up there, my recruiting coach was communicating with me and the coaching staff was really down to earth. They just had a really good coaching staff.”
Shonk, a 6-foot, 170-pound wideout, caught four passes for 38 yards in three games this past season for the Cardinals.
Shonk will have to adjust on the fly to the Peacocks' offensive system.
“It’s definitely different from Webb City’s because they run a spread RPO type of offense,” he said.”We run the triple-option, but I think it’ll be a lot better for me to get more involved in the passing game rather than just blocking all the time.
“I want to get some playing time early in my college career. By the time I graduate, I want to be a Division II All-American.”
Shonk wants to thank his coaches who have helped him get to this point.
“My time at Webb City’s definitely meant a lot,” Shonk said. “I wouldn’t be where I am if I didn’t play for Webb City and for Coach (John) Roderique because I actually moved from Carthage my sophomore year. The difference was crazy. Coach Rod versus other coaches I’ve had and playing for him has just meant a lot.”
As for what he’s looking forward to most at the next level, “Probably the competition because we have a really good recruiting class,” Shonk said. “I’m excited to see what we can do these next four years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.