CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Webb City girls basketball team was seemingly in midseason form on the offensive end when it dropped 76 points in a lopsided win over Hillcrest on Tuesday.
The following night, however, was a different story.
The Cardinals struggled to find their offensive footing as they suffered their first setback of the season in a 47-33 loss to Bartlesville on Wednesday in the Carthage Lady Tigers Basketball Invitational.
Webb City (1-1), shooting 11-of-45 (24 percent) from the field and 1-19 (5 percent) from 3-point range, trailed by as many as 16 points and faced a double-digit deficit for the entire second half.
“After putting up 76 points last night, tonight was a little disappointing,” Webb City head coach Lance Robbins said. “(Bartlesville) played in a zone defense, and we didn’t attack it very well. We kind of played outside of it instead of inside, and when we did get inside, we just couldn’t make our shots. But credit Bartlesville, because they’re a long and talented team defensively.”
It was a slow offensive start for both sides early as the two teams made a combined five baskets in 24 attempts in the first quarter. The Bruins (1-1) eventually found a spark in the form of an 8-0 run before Webb City’s Kenzie Robbins converted a layup at the buzzer to bring her team to within 8-5.
The Bruins used a 6-0 surge to generate some separation from Webb City in the second quarter. Senior Chloe Martin capped the first half with a triple to give Bartlesville a 26-15 advantage at the break.
Martin, the game’s leading scorer with 12 points, eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark for her career in the triumph.
“That’s a milestone that was kind of weighing on her mentally,” said Bartlesville head coach Donnie Martin, Chloe’s father. “So we’re glad to have that behind us. … It was a good mark to hit. And I told her after the game that she has the rest of her senior season to score 1,000 more.”
Webb City trimmed Bartlesville’s lead to 13 when sophomore Peyton Hawkins hit a jumper for the final score of the third quarter. But the Cardinals came no closer in the final eight minutes. The Bruins took their largest lead, 44-27, after Erika Gruber made a left-handed layup midway through the fourth.
“It’s the second game of the season and it is early,” Robbins said. “I thought we competed well and competed until the final buzzer went off. We had girls diving on the floor and competing in the last two minutes of the game. So I’m happy with that, but we do have some things that we have to iron out offensively.”
Bartlesville shot 18-of-45 (40 percent) from the field and had nine different scorers. Cummings and Elise Cone chipped in seven points apiece.
“We’re a much better shooting team than what we showed (early in the game), but then we started to make shots,” Coach Martin said. “Our post players were running the floor well as the game went on. We had a height advantage and wanted to use that to our advantage as much as we could.”
Junior Jaydee Duda paced Webb City with eight points.
Webb City wraps up play in the tournament tonight at 8:30 against Mount Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON 62, HILLCREST 39
A 25-point night from Lacy Stokes helped lift Mount Vernon to a lopsided season-opening win over Hillcrest.
The Mountaineers built a 36-22 lead by halftime and outscored Hillcrest (0-2) by nine points after intermission. Mount Vernon had three double-digit scorers, with Ellie Johnston and Cameryn Cassity logging 19 and 10 points, respectively.
Jimm’esha Davis led the Hillcrest scoring with 12 points.
Following tonight’s tilt with Webb City, Mount Vernon will wrap up tournament play on Friday at 5:30 against Bartlesville.
Waynesville 45, Cassville 36
Junior guard Naudia Evans popped in six 3-point goals during a 29-point performance to lead the Tigers.
Madry McCrackin hit three treys and tallied 22 points to lead Cassville (1-2). The Wildcats trailed 18-7 after the first quarter and 31-26 at halftime.
Cassville finishes its pool schedule tonight at 7 against Carthage.
