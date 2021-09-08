Two weeks complete and the prep football season has been as advertised.
There have been monster performances. Offensive and defensive clinics. And a jaw-dropping kick as time expired that will be talked about for years to come.
Here are a few takeaways from what has stood out in the Show-Me State thus far.
Joplin is making some noise
Granted we are only heading into Week 3, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a team with a better resume than Joplin in the early part of this season.
The Eagles are flying high with signature victories over Webb City and Nixa to open the season at 2-0.
Always Wright has been the driving force behind Joplin’s resurgence into one of the upper-echelon teams in the Central Ozark Conference. The dual-sport standout should only get better and better as he gets more comfortable in the Eagles’ offense that features a “new flavor” to it.
Same ol' Carthage
Clearly the Tigers haven’t taken a step back with Patrick Carlton graduating.
It just opened the stage for Luke Gall, who was a one-man show in Carthage’s 28-0 shutout victory over Carl Junction last Friday. The junior running back used 19 carries to run for a whopping 263 yards and three scores.
And Caden Kabance has made the transition to quarterback look seamless so far for the Tigers. With a two-way player like Gall and Kabance leading the way, a Week 7 showdown between Carthage and Joplin will be a must-watch come Oct. 8.
Webb City rights the ship
Despite a gut-wrenching loss to Joplin in Week 1, the Cardinals bounced right back with a 49-20 triumph over Neosho last Friday.
And it was a game that saw Webb City do what it does best: cause havoc with its ground game. In fact, seven players combined for 363 yards on 50 carries and five touchdowns to lead the Cardinals offense.
That group was paced by budding running back Dupree Jackson, who scampered for 170 yards on 18 carries and three scores. Get used to hearing that name this fall, and don’t be surprised to see Webb City back in the COC hunt before season’s end.
Lamar continues dominance
About 30 miles away from Joplin, you’ll find Lamar who is playing like a team on title defense.
Jared Beshore’s Tigers are outscoring their opponents 100-13 over the first two weeks of the season. Even though it graduated nine starters from a year ago, Lamar has a number of all-state players back on both sides of the ball and the Tigers enter Big 8 West Conference play this week.
And revenge will be on Lamar’s mind as it plays host to McDonald County. Of course, the Mustangs knocked off the Tigers 42-41 after overcoming a 34-14 third-quarter deficit last season.
Don’t sleep on Nevada
Another team with a dynamic offense is Nevada.
The Tigers have totaled 106 points over the first two weeks and are coming off a pair of lopsided victories against Rogersville and Hollister.
Case Sanderson and Eli Cheaney have proven to be potent weapons on the ground for Nevada. Look for those two to continue to be the bell cow for the Tigers and be sure to have their home matchup against Lamar in Week 4 pinned on the calendar.
Not only is it a matchup that renews the “Silver Tiger” rivalry, but Big 8 West bragging rights will be up for grabs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.