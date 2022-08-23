The high school football season is nearly upon us, and like every year, schedules will feature some of the most anticipated matchups in all of Missouri.
The Central Ozark Conference is as loaded as ever with powerhouses like Nixa, Webb City, Carthage and Joplin all vying for the conference crown.
Then there’s the Big 8 West that’s shaping up to be the toughest small-school conference in the state once again. Last year alone McDonald County, Nevada, Seneca and Lamar all played for district titles.
Every week there will be matchups with rivalry bragging rights or championship implications on the line.
From a Week 1 tilt between defending Class 5 state champion Webb City and Nixa to a Week 4 rivalry clash between the Cardinals and Joplin along with a Week 7 matchup pitting Lamar and Nevada, there is no shortage of games to follow this football season:
AUG. 26 NIXA AT WEBB CITY
2021 RESULT: Nixa 41, Webb City 27
The Nixa-Webb City matchup will easily take the main card in this Week 1 showdown.
The Cardinals, coming off a state championship last year, should have no trouble finding motivation as they look to avenge a 41-27 loss to the Eagles last year. It was the first time Nixa beat Webb City since the two schools started playing each other in 1988.
Aided by two standout performances, Spencer Ward rushed for 158 yards on 25 carries to lead the Eagle offense. Kael Combs hauled in two touchdown passes on 86 yards receiving.
Both will be instrumental pieces for Nixa this season.
But perhaps that loss was the wake-up call the Cardinals needed at that point in the season. Webb City rattled off seven straight victories en route to its state-record 16th state championship.
The Cardinals lost some integral players from that team, but return some intriguing pieces this fall like Lucas Ott and Dante Washington.
This has the potential to be a de facto COC championship game.
SEPT. 9 NIXA AT CARTHAGE
2021 RESULT: Carthage 49, Nixa 14
The road schedule hardly lightens up for Nixa as it goes to Carthage in what could be a pivotal conference matchup in Week 3.
Of course, the Eagles should be motivated like Webb City for this one. The Tigers cruised to a 49-14 victory on Nixa’s home turf last year to claim the outright COC championship in the final week of the regular season.
Along with having the area’s best player in Luke Gall, Carthage’s offensive line play was dominant throughout the season last fall. In that game, the Tigers scored on all five of their first-half possessions, with Gall going for 141 of his game-high 172 yards (on 18 carries) before halftime.
Winning the war in the trenches will, no doubt, be the deciding factor in this matchup.
SEPT. 9 CARL JUNCTION AT NEOSHO
2021 RESULT: Carl Junction 49, Neosho 7
This is always a game that jumps out locally.
Both programs are looking to climb the COC ladder. Neosho coach Brandon Taute looks for continued growth from his team in his second season at the helm, while Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster has emphasized the little things while hoping to change the culture up entering his 10th season.
SEPT. 16 WEBB CITY AT JOPLIN
2021 RESULT: Joplin 41, Webb City 40
For the first time since 2019, Joplin will not open the season with a signature matchup against its rival.
But once Week 4 arrives, you’re in for a doozy of a ballgame.
The last two years these rivals have faced has resulted in some of the most exciting football you’ll ever see.
Last season Joplin won on a stunning 42-yard field goal from Joe Ipsen with time expired.
The triumph marked the Eagles’ third straight victory over Webb City. It’s the first time a team had beaten the Cardinals three consecutive years since Mount Vernon won four years in a row from 1984-87.
Joplin had considerable turnover this year, so it will be interesting to see how it fares relying on many new faces.
SEPT. 16 LAMAR AT SENECA; NEVADA AT MCDONALD COUNTY
2021 RESULT: Lamar 41, Seneca 0;
McDonald County 39, Nevada 34
This is perhaps the biggest early season matchups to watch in the Big 8 West.
Lamar, which won the state title in 2020, finished as the state runner-up in Class 2 last season and returns significant experience on both sides of the ball. Seneca also brings back a wealth of returnees in Class 3 after winning a district title for the first time since 2013.
McDonald County and Nevada are both coming off district runner-up finishes. Regardless of the final outcome, all four squads should make some noise in November.
SEPT. 23 JOPLIN AT NIXA
2021 RESULT: Joplin 28, Nixa 25 (regular season); Joplin 24, Nixa 13 (playoffs)
This matchup is always one of the most highly anticipated ones for the season.
After falling 35-34 in 2020, Joplin got the best of Nixa twice last year and even knocked them out of the district playoffs.
Nixa will certainly be ready for this matchup come Week 5. This will be a good litmus test for Joplin with Webb City and Nixa in back-to-back weeks as it prepares for the second half of the season.
OCT. 7 NEVADA AT LAMAR
2021 RESULT: Lamar 48, Nevada 22
The stakes are always high when Nevada and Lamar meet. That will be no different this season.
Not only is this the Silver Tiger rivalry, but it could be a potential de facto Big 8 West championship matchup.
Nevada has a chance to be scary good with the addition of offensive lineman Talan Chandler, who transferred from defending Class 2 state champion Lutheran St. Charles. Chandler, who’s received major college interest, will pave the way for a ground game that’s led by running back Avious Steadman.
What about Lamar? Everyone already knows the tradition, but players like Austin Wilkerson and Joel Beshore make Lamar a legit state contender once again.
OCT. 7 CARTHAGE AT WEBB CITY
2021 RESULT: Carthage 42, Webb City 14 (regular season); Webb City 28, Carthage 21 (district championship)
A matchup between Carthage and Webb City always makes a list of top games to watch.
By Week 7, perhaps this is the COC title game? After the way Webb City finished last year and with Carthage coming off a heartbreaking loss in the district title game, something tells me the this year’s meeting won’t lack drama.
Not that it ever does.
OCT. 14 JOPLIN AT CARTHAGE
2021 RESULT: CARTHAGE 34, Joplin 22
This is a rivalry game that’s only grown since Joplin joined the COC back in 2018.
And last year there was much at stake when Carthage and Joplin met at Junge Field in Week 7. Gall, the eventual COC offensive and co-defensive player of the year, took over in that game and helped the Tigers down the Eagles in a 12-point triumph to take sole possession of the top spot in the league.
This year’s game should be another entertaining one. Carthage holds a 3-1 series edge over Joplin.
OCT. 14 COLLEGE HEIGHTS CHRISTIAN AT JASPER
2021 RESULT: N/A
This 8-man matchup stands out locally with College Heights traveling right down the road to Jasper.
This matchup marks the end of College Heights’ regular season, so it will be interesting to see how the Cougars new football program comes along in year one under Travis Burk. There’s a lot of unknown, but having a veteran coach like Burk should only benefit College Heights in its acclimation to football.
As for Jasper, the Eagles seem like a team poised to take the next step. Coming off a 7-4 year under first-year coach Mark McFarland, Jasper’s returns a bevy of experience with senior running back Juan Rivera leading the way.
