As quickly as Jeff Boschee moved on following the season, the Missouri Southern Lions need to act just as promptly to find his replacement.
The reason is simple: This is the time for recruiting, and MSSU can’t afford to waste it.
Here are some potential candidates that the Lions could explore as athletics director Rob Mallory begins the process of his first major coaching hire:
Sam McMahon, Southeast Missouri State
If there’s anyone that knows the tradition of MSSU basketball, McMahon is certainly one of them. He spent six years with the Lions under Boschee in roles as an assistant coach and associate head coach until he departed for SEMO in May of 2020.
McMahon has spent the last two years as an assistant coach under Brad Korn at SEMO. In his time with the Lions, MSSU averaged 20 wins per season and accumulated a 124-60 record with McMahon on its coaching staff.
He started his coaching career at Central Methodist and then went on to work with Korn again at Missouri State.
A standout prep player at Jefferson City, McMahon spent a year at Bridgton (Maine) Academy and then played four years of Division I basketball at Delaware.
McMahon’s name has already been linked to Division II head coaching gigs recently. He was one of the final candidates to interview at Quincy before Steve Hawkins returned as the head coach, according to HoopDirt.com.
Eddin Santiago, former Missouri Southern standout
Yet another name with a Lion connection, Santiago is considered the greatest point guard in school history and one of the best floor generals in the MIAA and all of Division II during his four years at MSSU (1998-2002).
Nicknamed the “Little General", Santiago was even described as the classic coach on the floor. He scored more than 1,000 points and was the NCAA Division II leader in career assists and steals when he graduated.
Santiago scored a career-best 37 points in his final regular-season game at Truman State, and he was the most valuable player in the South Central Regional in 2000 at MSSU.
Last August, Santiago was the coach of the Puerto Rico National Team which competed in the FIBA U16 Boys Americas Championship.
“We’ll see if I can coach now. It’s a good experience,” Santiago told the Globe back in August. “At least I get a chance to prove myself. ... I’m not that nervous. It’s not that hard. It’s basketball. I’m just excited and ready to take on this challenge.”
Chris Lowery, Kansas State
One of the more recognizable candidates, Lowery served as an assistant under legendary coach Rob Corn at MSSU from 1997-2000.
Lowery is currently an associate head coach at Kansas State, but with head coach Bruce Weber resigning last week, maybe it’s a possibility Lowery looks elsewhere?
Joplin would be a landing spot should he decide to leave the Wildcats.
Lowery has more than 25 years of coaching experience, including eight years as the head coach at Southern Illinois. He compiled a record of 145-116 in that span.
Paul Lusk, Purdue
Another big name, Lusk was on Corn's staff as an assistant at MSSU from 1999-2002.
After spending the last three years at Creighton, Lusk is back at Purdue working under head coach Matt Painter. Lusk has major head coaching experience having previously been the coach at Missouri State — his most notable stint — for seven seasons until he was fired in 2018.
Lusk finished his career at MSU with a record of 105-121 and 52-74 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Of course, Lowery and Lusk were former roommates and teammates during their playing careers at SIU.
The duo, along with Santiago, were part of Corn's 1999-2000 Missouri Southern team that finished a school-best 30-3, won MIAA and South Central Regional championships and advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Tournament in Louisville.
McMahon, Santiago, Lowery and Lusk are just a few names to ponder as the Lions head into a new direction.
