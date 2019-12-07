PITTSBURG, Kan. — A short-handed Joplin team opened the season with a 77-66 loss to Pittsburg on Friday night.
The Eagles (0-1) and Dragons (1-0) played a back-and-forth first quarter before Pittsburg used a 10-2 run to open the second period to go into the intermission with a 36-29 advantage. The Dragons closed the third quarter with another scoring run to push the lead to as much as 16 points, but the Eagles answered with a run to open the final stanza and trim the margin to single digits. Pittsburg held off Joplin down the stretch to preserve the win.
“We played a lot of different kids, and I was really proud of them,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “We didn’t quit. We kept competing and we had an opportunity in the fourth quarter.”
“I thought we controlled the tempo in transition quite a bit,” Pittsburg coach Kiley Roelfs said. “I thought we got back on defense well, too. That was one of our keys coming in, playing well in transition on offense and defense. The kids did a good job of that.”
Despite playing without seniors Isaiah Davis, Zach Westmoreland and Blake Tash, and junior Dominick Simmons, Hafter was impressed by the fight the Eagles showed.
“All of those guys will be back Sunday for practice,” Hafer said. “Obviously, Blake, Isaiah and Zach have all been starters at different points in time for two or three years. They are kids that have played a lot of basketball for us.
“It will be really nice to get those guys back, but I think we saw tonight that we have some younger guys who will be able to help us this season. When you get a full roster, with what we saw tonight, I am really encouraged with where we can go from here.”
Pittsburg used a 9-2 run near the end of the third to push its lead to 59-43 with less than two minutes to play. Gavyn Elkamil provided six of those points with a pair of drives to the hoop and a stepback midrange jumper, while Javon Grant knocked down a 3-pointer at the 1:43 mark of the third.
“A lot of it was turnovers,” Hafer said of the Dragons’ scoring runs. “When we turned it over, it is really hard to contain Javon or Gavyn. That was key. We were a little stagnant offensively, but it is really hard to come back from turnovers and empty possessions.”
Always Wright hit a stepback jumper to start the fourth and added a score off the drive later in the quarter to make the score 61-50. Carson Wampler drained a triple from the top of the key and added a free throw moments later to trim the deficit to 61-54 with 5:23 left.
“We changed our defense a little bit and started pressuring,” Hafer said. “We forced some quick shots and rebounded well, getting the ball out to some quick 3s.”
Elkamil connected on back-to-back 3-pointers and Elijah Thornton added a basket off the drive to push the Dragons’ lead back to double digits, 69-54, with less than four minutes to play.
Wright finished with 22 points to lead the Eagles, including four 3-pointers, while Dakarai Allen finished with 18 points. Wampler knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with seven points, while Tommy Halfer also finished with seven in the loss.
Elkamil led all scorers with 31 points, including four triples, while Grant poured in 30 points, connecting on 11-of-15 shots from the free-throw line.
“They need to be big for us because they are our leaders without a doubt,” Roelfs said. “I thought they were very good at being aggressive offensively and not forcing too much.”
Joplin is on the hardwood next when the Eagles take part in the 73rd annual Carthage Boys Invitational, which tips off on Thursday.
