A short-handed Monett wrestling team had one individual champion and two more finalists en route to a fifth-place team finish at the Monett Tournament on Saturday at Monett High School.
Heavyweight and defending state champion Harrison Merriman headlined the day for the Cubs, going 4-0 with four falls and winning his finals match with a first-period pin over Reeds Spring’s Eben Crain. Merriman improved to 18-0 on the season.
Fellow Monett wrestlers Simon Hartline (106-pound weight class) and Ethan Umfleet (182) both went 4-1 to finish runner-up at their respective weight classes. Placing third for the Cubs was Ben Bluel (132), while Joshua Harvey (195) placed fourth, Corbin McCully (170) placed sixth, Julio Cruz Jr. (113) placed seventh, Matthew Burdett (145) placed eighth and Konner Poynter (160) and Caleb Hoffman (195) placed ninth.
“The ones we had today wrestled tough,” Monett coach Ben Hohensee said. “I think we showed some improvement, but we definitely need to continue to focus on the fundamentals and keep moving forward. It’s a long season, and we always work on peaking at the right time.”
Monett was down four starters due to injuries or COVID-19 quarantines.
“We were a bit short-handed, but that’s nothing new to this season, for sure,” Hohensee said. “But again, the guys we did have went out and competed tough. I thought Harrison Merriman looked really good. He really showed his movement today as a big guy. He’s got good feet and he’s explosive.
“I loved the grit of Ethan Umfleet, who’s trying to instill an aggressive mindset. I know he didn’t get the end result he wanted today by finishing second, but his attitude and effort are in the right place. He’s definitely fun to watch, and we love his demeanor. Then we also have some young guys battling here and there. Simon Hartline was a finalist and wrestled tough against a tough Willard kid. He keeps improving and battling hard as just a freshman.”
In the team standings, Pleasant Hill won the tournament title with 332 points and was followed by Bolivar (253 points), Willard (233.5) and Osage (187.5).
Webb City, crowning one champion and two third-place finishers, took eighth as a team with 148 points.
Jacob Ott (195) paced the Cardinals individually with a 5-2 decision over Harrisonville’s Trevor Campbell in the finals to cap a 4-0 day. Ott, improving to 9-2 on the season, logged one fall, one major decision and two decisions in the tournament.
Webb City’s Brayden Hollingsworth (170) and Roger Carranco (182) both went 4-1 and finished third in their respective brackets. Bobby Pearish (113) and Colt Taylor (120) both placed fourth, while Jackson Ward (160) placed fifth, Cooper Heilbrun (152) and Kole Carr (285) placed sixth, Liam Taylor (220) placed eighth, and Rare Mackey (138) and Jordan Howard (145) placed 10th.
