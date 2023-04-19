After taking the Webb City Cardinals to four Final Four appearances in six seasons, Brad Shorter was ready to take his talents to the NCAA.
Shorter was planning to be an assistant under Pittsburg State head coach Lane Lord in 2014. After resigning at Webb, things fell through with PSU and he ended up back in Carl Junction for his second stint with the Bulldogs.
Shorter would stay at CJ for nine seasons and took that program to four Final Four appearances as well before announcing his resignation earlier this week.
What people may not have known is that pursuit of an assistant coach position with the Gorillas was a dream of Shorter's.
"Very few get that opportunity to go from a high school situation to a collegiate situation," Shorter said. "While I felt like — and I still do — I could have success at that level, it was kind of a dream of mine to coach at the collegiate level."
The consistency of making eight trips to the state semifinals in his final 15 seasons as a head coach is part of what gives him the confidence to believe he can coach at that level.
"One of the most impressive things, I guess, is to be able to do it at two places," Shorter said.
But he also knows that the staff around him — players included — helped him along the way.
"Our coaching staff did a great job," he added. "I felt like I hired the right people in the right places and putting them in the right positions and doing what's best for our entire team."
Talented players can really help a team and Shorter acknowledged that, but wanted to add that he believes he and his staff helped the likes of Katie Scott, Destiny Buerge and their older sisters to become the players they were.
As for a future position, he admitted it would be difficult to be an assistant basketball coach if he took another position. But, if a college was to call and offer Shorter a job he would "absolutely consider it."
Something Shorter prides himself on is the fact that he always made sure to remind his players and staff that what they were doing was bigger than themselves.
"Helping the kids to understand that it's bigger than themselves," he said. It's bigger than what they're playing for. Carl Junction girls basketball is bigger than me. It's bigger than any one of our players."
He also believes he was always able to keep his family and basketball separate. Saying that he felt he always made Hali earn her time on the floor and wasn't just giving that to her because she was his daughter. He prides himself on not letting that get in the way of his ability to coach.
Shorter will be assisting Phil Cook on the baseball field next spring. Something he said he and Cook had planned whether he resigned from the girls' head coach position or not.
He mentioned that he can continue to have a camaraderie with the kids by being an assistant for the baseball team. Baseball is something Shorter has a love for as well as a former college baseball player.
"I'm not saying I'm completely done, but I am for now," Shorter said of being a head coach again. "Maybe just spend some one-on-one time with Maddox and work on his game a little bit."
Shorter's son, Maddox, will be a freshman next year and that's something that he does not want to miss out on.
"I don't want to look back 30 years from now and say 'Man, I wish I would have gotten to see my son a little more,'" Shorter said. "Someone once told me 'if you're able to coach and be with your family, then you've got it figured out.'"
As for leaving the area if he were to receive an offer that required him to move, he's not so sure. He wouldn't say no. But it would be hard to leave home.
"There's something about Carl Junction," he said. "The small-town feel, but yet, a big enough school to be able to compete at some of the largest levels is terrific," Shorter said. "Not just on the athletic stage but on the academic stage. Carl Junction has given my kids the opportunity to really excel.
"The people here are great. It's home. It's home."
Shorter noted that he and his family will continue to go and support the girls basketball program saying that those girls "hold a special place in my heart and my family's heart."
