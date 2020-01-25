PITTSBURG, Kan.—When Brad Shorter emerged from the home locker room inside Pittsburg High School on Friday night, a group of friends, family, players and assistant coaches were waiting nearby, all set to celebrate a milestone.
A large, red homemade poster was on display to commemorate the occasion.
Shorter recorded career coaching victory No. 400 when his Carl Junction girls basketball team defeated Carthage 55-33 in the semifinals of the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament.
“It’s really special to reach 400,” Shorter said. “Honestly, I didn’t think I was quite there yet. I remember getting No. 300, and that seemed like just yesterday.”
While reflecting on his coaching career, Shorter gave credit to his assistant coaches and former players.
“Looking back, I’ve been fortunate to coach with some great people, and I’ve been fortunate to coach some great kids,” said Shorter, who is now 132-27 at Carl Junction. “I’ve had talented kids and very dedicated kids. This group of seniors have been a big part of it. The biggest thing for me is the relationships I’ve built with those kids, my assistant coaches, parents and members of the community. I’m excited to keep going. I feel very fortunate to be at Carl Junction.”
In the other semifinal, Kickapoo rolled past Cassville 65-16.
Carl Junction will meet Kickapoo at 1 p.m. today in the championship game, while Carthage takes on Cassville at 10 a.m. for third place.
CJ, 55-33
The Bulldogs’ patented zone defense limited the Tigers to nine field goals.
"They're really long," Tigers coach Scott Moore said. “Their guards are long, and their post players are long. They take away a lot of passing angles, and they cover the gaps. It makes it harder to attack them. I thought we had a lot of decent looks in the first half, but we just didn’t knock them down. We only hit two 3-pointers today, and we hit nine yesterday. If we hit nine today, it’s a much closer ballgame. The shots just didn’t fall early in the game for us.”
Senior guard/forward Katie Scott scored a game-high 22 points and also grabbed 14 rebounds to pace Carl Junction (13-0). Senior guard Shila Winder added 10 for the Bulldogs, who used a 10-0 run in the first quarter to pull away for good.
Hailey Fullerton scored 13 points and Sara Golden added 10 to lead Carthage (8-8). The Tigers, who played without senior guard Karlee Kinder, made 13-of-17 free throws.
Ranked fourth in Class 4 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, Carl Junction led 27-14 at halftime and 42-22 by the end of the third period.
“I thought we did a decent job defensively, but we fouled too much,” said Shorter, who is now 400-115. “We got a little lethargic and didn’t move as well as we’re capable of. But we’ll take this one. Overall, we need to continue to get better. There are definitely things we can work on.”
KICKAPOO, 65-16
The Chiefs scored the first 27 points of the game, holding the Wildcats scoreless in the first quarter.
Receiving votes in the Class 5 poll, Kickapoo finished with four players in double figures, led by Macie Conway's 16 points. Leah Fredrick scored 15, while Kaylee Corbin and Indya Green each added 10.
In consolation action, Chanute edged Wichita East 51-49 and Blue Valley Northwest topped Pittsburg 46-38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.