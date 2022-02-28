WILLARD, Mo. — Hali Shorter, the daughter of coach Brad Shorter, simply was on fire from the perimeter.
A junior guard, Shorter hit 6 of 7 attempts from beyond the arc and finished with a game-high 18 points as top-seeded Carl Junction handled fourth-seeded Parkview 56-31 on Monday in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 6 tournament held at Willard High School.
The Bulldogs, improving to 21-7, are headed back to the district championship game for the eighth consecutive season. Carl Junction aims for its seventh straight district title against second-seeded Willard, a 63-41 winner over Webb City, at 6 p.m. Friday.
After jumping out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter, the Bulldogs built more separation with a 17-3 second-quarter burst to take a 31-10 advantage at the break.
Carl Junction pulled away with a 19-12 third quarter to build a 50-22 lead after the third quarter.
In addition to Shorter’s big night, Destiny Buerge contributed 13 points for the Bulldogs. Kylie Scott added 11 points, while Dezi Williams finished with seven.
Parkview was paced by Tara Masten with 15 points.
