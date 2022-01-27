The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team fought hard all night, but suffered a 64-50 setback to Golden City Thursday night at home.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the shorthanded Cavaliers. TJ falls to 13-5 on the season.
“I was proud of the fight our kids showed," TJ coach Chris Myers said. "After a slow start like that, it would have been real easy to roll over. Our kids didn’t do that, they battled hard to keep the game competitive. With several players out again tonight, several guys stepped up and showed a lot of heart."
Josh Reeves poured in a game-high 21 points to pace Golden City, while Colby Nelson finished with 16. Elijah Pettengill tallied 12 points.
The Cavaliers had several big individuals nights, including another double-double from big man Jay Ball. He finished with 20 points and 20 rebounds while swatting three shots.
Drew Goodhope added 18 points, while Jake Jarrett had six points and four rebounds.
"We are going to be a better team down the stretch because of the experience several guys have gained these past couple of weeks," Myers said.
Thomas Jefferson plays McAuley Catholic in the 39th annual Mercy/Warrior Classic on Tuesday.
