WEBB CITY, Mo. — Shortstop Hunter Wall drove in four runs Monday to spark Grove, Oklahoma, to a 6-4 baseball victory over host Webb City.
Wall went 2-for-4 at the plate, while teammate Dayton Keller went 1-for-1 to bat home the other two runs for Grove, which hiked its record to 6-1.
Starting pitcher James Wise and reliever Hayden Chandler held the Cardinals to five hits, one more than Grove had.
Wise struck out nine batters and walked four in giving up four hits before being relieved by Chandler in the sixth inning.
First baseman Kenley Hood led Webb City at the plate, going 2-for-3.
Grove led 3-2 before adding to its lead with three runs in the top of the fifth.
The Cardinals, who committed three errors, slipped to 0-2.
