The Frontenac High School softball team entered the 2020 spring season with a lofty goal — repeat as state champions.
The Raiders, who captured the 2019 Kansas Class 3A state championship in Emporia, appeared to have the pieces in place to make a serious run at a second straight title.
With that, expectations were high in Frontenac at the beginning of the month.
“We returned eight of our nine starters from last year’s team that won a state championship,” Raiders coach Cassie Rhuems said. “Our ultimate goal for the season was to win it back-to-back. From the two weeks of practice that we had, the kids were so bought in and focused on that goal.”
Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled all spring competitions for the rest of the school year on March 18.
With that, the season concluded before even one game was played. A realization then set in — the Raiders will not get an opportunity to attempt a repeat.
“I was heartbroken,” Rhuems said. “We were so excited to get our whole team together after the basketball team’s success. It was finally time to get things moving with everybody on the field. Then it just came to a stop. Having the opportunity to defend our title with a great group of kids was something we were all really looking forward to.”
Five seniors — Karma Fields, Bria Ginavan, Bailey Rhuems, Anna Hogard and Jayden Wilderman — had to come to terms with the fact that their prep careers were cut short.
“All five of our seniors are wonderful kids,” said Rhuems, who also led Frontenac to a state championship in 2016. “I love them like my own. I’m heartbroken for them.”
The fact that the Raiders (20-6 in 2019) were set to put a solid team on the field also has added to the sting of the sudden end.
“There are a lot of what-ifs,” Rhuems said. “The opportunities to win a state championship are far and few between. You hate it as a coach. You devote a lot of time to building a program and maintaining a program. And you think about your kids. You’re supposed to get four years with your seniors. For that opportunity to be taken from all of us, and to not get to experience a last year with the seniors, it’s hard. It felt like the rug was pulled out from underneath us.”
Rhuems noted it’s also been hard to be away from not only her players, but also the school setting during the past week.
“I have two boys at home, so my life is occupied with them,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed having extra time with them. With that said, my oldest son loved going to our practices and the girls treated him like a little brother. Every day, I still think about how we should be at practice and how we should be getting ready for our first game.”
The Raiders were scheduled to open the 2020 season on Saturday at Fort Scott. Of course, there will be no road trip.
Instead, the Raiders can only dream about what might have been.
At the same time, Rhuems noted her players can take away an important life lesson from the whole ordeal.
“Being in a situation they don’t have any control over is something that I think will help the kids down the road,” Rhuems said. “This is impacting their lives in a huge way. It reminds me to be thankful for what we have. I’m so grateful to have had what I had with these seniors. The virus can force cancellations, but nothing can take away the state championship we won last season, and nothing will take away the time we shared and the great memories we made. And the relationships we’ve built will last forever.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.