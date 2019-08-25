ST. LOUIS — Police say an 8-year-old girl has been killed and three others injured in a shooting near a high school in St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the shooting happened about 8 p.m. Friday outside Harold's Chop Suey restaurant in the city's Academy neighborhood.
Police Chief John Hayden said the girl, identified by police as Jurnee Thompson, and her family had attended a football jamboree about a block away at Soldan High School. Hayden said fights broke out at the event, and police tried to clear the area when shots rang out.
Police say the injured included two 16-year-old boys and 64-year-old woman. Hayden says "two or three" of the people who were shot were related.
Teams and fans from Miller Career Academy and Carnahan, Vashon and Roosevelt high schools were at the jamboree, hosted by Soldan.
Approximately 15 minutes later, many police officers went to Parkway North High School after reports of a shot being fired at that jamboree.
A police spokesman said it was believed a shot was fired after several disturbances and fights broke out. There were no injuries reported.
Eight schools were at this jamboree: Bishop Dubourg, Francis Howell North, Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood East, Lafayette (Wildwood), McCluer, Riverview Gardens and Parkway North.
Dr. Kerwin Urhahn, executive director of the Missouri State High School Activities Association, issued a statement on Saturday.
"On a night when we celebrate the beginning of a new school year and start of the fall sports season, it deeply saddens us to hear of the tragic loss of life and senseless violence that involved members of our Association family. Our thoughts go out to the family who lost their daughter, along with the students, coaches, teachers, administrators and officials that were participating in the jamborees. It is unfortunate we live in a society in which senseless violence and lack of respect for others has become a part of everyday life. Please pray for comfort of the communities that experienced the violence (Friday) night and that we learn to respect all life."
