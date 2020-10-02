The Show-Me Bowl state championship football games will not happen in Columbia this year, according to a press release from the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
Instead, the games will be held in Jefferson City.
MSHSAA announced that the Show-Me Bowl championships will be hosted in Jefferson City instead of Faurot Field at the University of Missouri.
Blair Oaks, Helias Catholic and Jefferson City high schools agreed to host the 11-man state championship games this fall. MSHSAA also announced 8-man football state title contests will be played in Chillicothe.
Missouri is scheduled to host Arkansas on Nov. 28, then play at Mississippi State on Dec. 5 to close its regular season schedule.
The Class 6 state title game is set to kick off at 3 p.m. on Nov. 28. The title games for Classes 1-5 are slated for Dec. 4 and 5.
More logistics are being finalized. If one of the three Jefferson City-based schools reaches the Show-Me Bowl, its game will be played at one of the other two locations.
Football is currently the only MSHSAA fall championship to have a change in venue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.