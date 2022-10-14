Neosho football player Jared Siler and Lamar cross country athlete Kiersten Potter have been named the Globe's prep athletes of the week for the week ending Oct. 8.
JARED SILER
How about this for a week? Forty-six carries. Three hundred and thirty four yards rushing. Five touchdowns.
A senior running back, Siler put up those video-game numbers in Neosho's 63-42 victory over Ozark last Friday night.
"He's been consistent all year and last week he was unbelievable," Wildcats coach Brandon Taute said. "He got stronger as the game went on. Anytime he had a crease, he's able to break free and break them for big runs. He was our workhorse all night long."
Standing at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Siler is the state's leading rusher, according to stats submitted to MaxPreps. He's totaled 1,618 yards rushing on 231 carries and scored a state-leading mark of 21 touchdowns on the ground.
Siler, averaging seven yards per carry, ranks 16th nationally in total yards running.
"He's continued to get stronger and stronger as the year has gone on," Taute said. "That's a testament to him in the weight room with all the hard work he's put in. As the year's gone on, he's continued to become a more confident and strong runner. He's able to finish runs and wears people down as the game goes on."
KIERSTEN POTTER
One of the top cross country runners in the area, Potter had a strong showing last week for Lamar. The senior won two meets, including the Cassville Invitational on Oct. 4 and McDonald County Meet At the Rock last Saturday.
At Cassville, Potter crossed the finish line first with a time of 20 minutes, 6 seconds. She was victorious at McDonald County with a time of 17:52.
"She's probably running the best right now in cross country than she has in the last two years," Tigers coach Rodney Baldridge said. "I don't know if she's seeing the end of it and wants to go out strong. But she has really been in control of her races.
"The biggest improvement I've seen with her is confidence. Having the confidence to run with somebody the first half of the race and know that she can extend herself after that."
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Athletes selected on Oct. 22 will be based on performances from Oct. 10-15.
