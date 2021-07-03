Missouri Southern announced the addition of Mariana Silva as an assistant volleyball coach on Saturday.
Silva will start immediately and replaces Abolanle Onipede who left to be an assistant coach at Lee College in Texas.
"I am so excited to bring Mari into our team," Missouri Southern head volleyball coach Kalie Mader said in a release. "She has comprehensive knowledge of the game, brings extensive experience along with a genuine presence and a passion for what we value the most."
Silva comes to the Lions after 1 1/2 years with the Northern Virginia Volleyball Association. She served as a full-time coach with the Volleyball Club in Northern Virginia and was also the interim technical director for the club.
"I'm looking forward to a first great season here at MSSU," Silva said in a release. "I had the opportunity to play under Coach Mader in my freshman year and I'm excited to work with her again, now on the sideline."
Prior to NVVA, Silva served on the staff of Division I George Mason University where she as a volunteer coach. She was also a graduate assistant coach at Division II Valdosta State University where she helped coach the Blazers for two seasons.
As a player, Silva played two seasons at Florida International University where she started 22 matches as a junior and 21 as a senior. As a junior, Silva led the team in assists with 721, while ranking eighth in Conference USA for assists. As a senior, Silva moved to the front row and finished second on the team with 69 total blocks, leading the Panthers with 0.95 blocks per set.
Prior to FIU, Silva played for coach Mader at Pratt Community College in Kansas where she was a member of the KJCAC All-Tournament team and was an All-Conference selection.
Silva is a native of Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil.
