Aurora cross country runner Kaci Singer and Frontenac football player Collin McCartney are the Globe’s high school athletes of the week for the week ending Oct. 31.
KACI SINGER
Singer a junior, won four races this season, including the Class 3 district race on Oct. 31.
With Singer setting the pace, Aurora won the district team title for the first time since the program began five years ago. And then Aurora finished fourth in the Class 3 state meet on Thursday in Columbia, and Singer finished ninth in the state race.
“Kaci just has a drive to win,” Aurora coach Melanie Crockett said. “She just has that passion and fire to get out there and win no matter what. She’ll run through injury. She’ll run through about anything to get that win.
“She generally gets out pretty fast in the pack. Not at the very front of the pack, but she gets out at a pretty good pace and then battles for position. She knows her run. She knows her style. ... She overcame an injury at the beginning of the season, and she also was quarantined for two weeks of the season. So she was pretty self-motivated to get out there and finish the season strong.”
Singer also placed eighth as a freshman in the 3200 meters at the Class 3 state track and field meet.
COLLIN MCCARTNEY
McCartney, a junior quarterback, accounted for 314 of Frontenac’s 353 yards in the Raiders’ 25-7 victory at Galena in a Class 3A first-round playoff game on Oct. 30.
McCartney ran the ball 25 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns, and he completed 12-of-16 passes for 154 yards and one score.
“He played very well at quarterback,” Raiders coach Mark Smith said. “We put the ball in his hands a lot, and he made a lot of plays to put it in the end zone for us.
“He’s always been a very good runner. We kind of designed our offense this offseason just for him because he’s a big guy — 6-2, 190 — and a very good runner. Every week he keeps getting more confident with the passing. When you can put that balance together, it opens up the running holes for him, too.”
McCartney earned all-CNC League honors last year on defense.
“Last year he just played defense because he was the backup quarterback as a sophomore,” Smith said. “He was a first team all-conference defensive end. This year we started him a free safety ... then the last two weeks we moved him back to defensive end. He’s given us a spark on defense, too. He’s one of our go-to guys, and he keeps getting better every week.”
