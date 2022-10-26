KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women's soccer team had six players named onto the All-MIAA squad, the league office announced on Wednesday.
Earning All-MIAA honorable mention honors were goalkeepers Lilly Doneghue and Riley Laver, defender Sofia Fatino, midfielders Ashlyn Stigall and Maya Greenquist along with forward Ashley Koepp.
Doneghue appeared in 11 games for the Lions in goal getting the start in 10 — this is her first All-MIAA selection of her career. For the season, Doneghue had 63 saves in 945 minutes of action while having a 2.19 GAA and had one shutout.
Laver started in seven games for the Lions in goal and this is her second career All-MIAA selection. For the season, Laver had 39 saves in 585 minutes of action while having a 2.92 GAA and had one shutout.
Fatino started in all 17 games the Lions played in this season as a defender and this is her second career All-MIAA selection. For the season, Fatino played in all but seven minutes this season (1,523) while having two shots on goal from five shots and helped the team secure two shutouts this season.
Stigall appeared in 17 games for the Lions getting the start in 16 as a midfielder and this is her first career All-MIAA selection. For the season, Stigall played in 1,106 minutes with two shots on goal from three shots.
Greenquist appeared in 17 games for the Lions getting the start in nine as a midfielder and this is her second career All-MIAA selection. For the season, Greenquist played in 668 minutes while having scored once and provided two assists for four points to go with eight shots on goal from 13 shots.
Koepp appeared in 17 games for the Lions getting the start in 14 as a forward and this is her first career All-MIAA selection. For the season, Koepp played in 968 minutes while having scored three goals and provided an assist for seven points to go with 11 shots on goal from 31 shots and scored two game winning goals.
