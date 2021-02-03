NEOSHO, Mo. — Six Neosho High School seniors signed letters of intent to various colleges in a ceremony in the NHS gymnasium on Wednesday.
Missouri Southern’s football team picked up a lineman in Kaden Decker.
Others signing: Sierra Jones will play softball at Haskell in Lawrence, Kansas; Kayden Wood will play soccer at William Woods in Fulton; Trinity Morgan will cheer at Drury; Brett Slavens will play baseball at MidAmerica Nazarene in Olathe, Kansas; and Olivia Hixson will play basketball at Westminster in Fulton.
Sierra Jones
Jones has been a four-year starter, mostly at shortstop, for the Lady Wildcats' softball team.
“She’s been the corner of our infield for the last four years,” said Neosho coach Catie Cummins. “In eighth grade, her dad let me know one of her dreams and goals was to play college softball and he was going to do whatever it took to help her get there as long as she worked hard and stayed committed. Well. she worked hard, she stayed committed and now, after that 2017 phone call, she’s reached that goal."
Jones said the coach at Haskell worked hard to recruit her.
“I was in his top tree recruits and he really tried to get me and I wanted to go somewhere I was wanted,” Jones said. “Winning games is a big deal. I care about having fun but I want to win games, too.”
Kayden Wood
Wood has manned the net for the Neosho soccer team for three years.
Neosho coach James Carter said Wood earned nearly every individual award a soccer player can earn in high school at the state level.
“His team earned a tremendous amount of success and he was a huge part of it,” Carter said. “I think more than anything to me, what stands out about Kaden is his work ethic. I’m sure that’s true for all the athletes up here today, but it truly stood out in our team and he set an example for our student athletes. He has very much earned this moment today and we should congratulate him.”
Wood said he started off in elementary school playing forward, but moved to goalie early on and fell in love with it.
“I liked diving and saving shots,” Wood said. “I’ve loved playing soccer at Neosho. I’ve played with these guys since we were all like 8 or 9. It was really fun. We all knew each other, we knew how to play together and that’s what made us so successful, going to state for the first time in school history, winning conference for the first time.”
Trinity Morgan
Neosho cheer coach Jordan McNeill had high praise as she talked about team captain Morgan.
“If you’ve ever seen Trinity, you know that she is one of the best cheerleaders that Neosho has ever had,” McNeill said. “She has it all. She’s got her tumbling, she’s got her jumps, she’s got such a great voice, she’s our captain, she’s been a great leader. She’s helped me and my other coach create a really good team and squad and program. She’s even gone down to work with our junior high students as well.”
Morgan said she met some of the Drury cheerleaders when they were staffers at the summer cheer camps she attended in past years and that sort of put Drury University on her radar.
“Ever since then I’ve been thinking Drury was kind of nice,” Morgan said. “Then they won nationals last year. They’ve been on a great path right now, and I want to be a part of that.”
Brett Slavens
Neosho baseball assistant Tee Helsel said he was he was a little disappointed when before his junior year, Slavens decided to drop basketball and focus on baseball, but he was proud to talk about him when Slavens signed to play baseball at MidAmerica Nazarene.
“This is the kind of kid you want in your program,” Helsel said. “He’s hard working, he’s coachable, he’s versatile, you can stick him on the field anywhere and he’s going to say that he’s the best at every position, second, short, third, pitcher, outfield. He’s going to say that he’s the best because he’s got confidence and that confidence plays to his strengths a lot.”
Slavens said MidAmerica Nazarene’s location was a big selling point for him.
“For me being close to my family was a big thing but at the same time I wanted to get a little distance so I could mature with myself and grow a little bit,” Slavens said. “They were one of the first schools that contacted me and they really sought after me. They’re ranked 25th right now, and the coaches are great people and it’s a really great program.”
Olivia Hixson
When Neosho girls basketball coach Ryan Madison talked about Hixson’s decision to sign with Westminster, he called her a “gym rat,” a term Hixson accepts with pride.
“She has a work ethic unlike very many players I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” Madison said. “When I got hired, I talked to another coach and the first words he told me about Olivia was that she’s a gym rat, which is a good thing if you don’t know what a gym rat is. She spends a ton of time in the gym, sometimes I feel like she thought the shoot-away was just for her. She’s the one that uses them the most and you can tell that when you watch her play.”
“I’m constantly in the gym,” Hixson said. “It’s a place I go to relieve my stress and unwind. If I’m mad, I’ll go there and shoot and it calms me. It’s a compliment to be called a gym rat.”
Hixson said she chose Westminster because it felt like home.
“The coaches and the players gelt like a family almost right off the bat,” Hixson said. “They were super welcoming and their facilities are super nice and it felt like the best fit for me."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.