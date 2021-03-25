Another set of student-athletes from Neosho will play at the next level.
Six Neosho seniors signed letters of intent on Thursday to continue their academic and athletic careers, including four soccer players, one wrestler and one cheerleader.
Eder Aguirre, Carlos Estrada and Alberto Robledo inked to play college soccer at Ecclesia College, while Carlos Hernandez signed with Loras College. Jeremiah Larson signed to wrestle at Maryville University.
Rounding out the class is Kylie Bickford, who will cheer at Neosho County Community College.
Aguirre, Estrada, Robledo and Hernandez are part of a senior class that helped the Wildcats reach historic heights in soccer. In fact, the quartet won a district title in all four years they played.
Not only did the seniors help Neosho to its first sectional championship in 2018, but the four helped the program reach the Final Four for the first time a year later. In 2020, the Wildcats went 19-2 with an undefeated record in the Central Ozark Conference — another first in school history.
“First and foremost, I’m just really proud of those guys,” Neosho coach James Carter said. “They have certainly earned all the success they’ve had. When I spoke about them, I spoke a lot about the adversity that sometimes they faced. If you looked at the list of the accolades and postseason honors, you would think it was pretty smooth sailing. A lot of times it wasn’t. In the moments they handled those times of adversity, they definitely stand out for me.
“All four of those guys had times when they scored some really big goals for us. Those moments definitely stand out.”
Robledo, a forward, was named Class 3 Offensive Player of the Year. Estrada and Aguirre earned postseason honors. Carter said Ecclesia is getting three great players, who will provide versatility for the team.
Hernandez earned both region and postseason honors. He was also named All-District Defensive Player of the Year. Carter called him a “very strong defensive player” that can impact the game offensively when he needs to.
Carter said the four seniors changed the trajectory of the program at Neosho and will graduate having left a lasting impact.
“I think those guys are Wildcats through and through,” Carter said. “They are always really proud of our program, proud of our team and proud to be from Neosho. They really changed the trajectory of our program. That’s a huge deal. They will be indebted in our program and myself as a coach to them forever. We are going to miss them, for sure.”
Larson was a two-time academic all-state finisher, a two-time state finalist and a state champion in the 182-pound weight class in 2019-20.
Neosho wrestling coach Jeremy Phillips said it’s always an honor whenever one of his wrestlers moves on to the next level.
“It’s encouraging and I believe inspiring for myself and our program,” Phillips said. “Obviously, you feel like you accomplished something when you help a young person build a foundation and build a passion, love for this sport to continue on and do it at the next level. It’s definitely something that makes me proud, and makes me feel like we are doing something right with our program when we have young people that get the opportunity to do so.”
Larson will join former Neosho wrestlers Kolton Sanders and Joey Williams at Maryville.
“I think there are a lot of similarities from what Coach (Mike) Denney expects out of his kids and their core values and character, which we have at Neosho,” Phillips said. “Maryville is a good fit for him. Jeremiah is a great student-athlete. He’s one that, I think, is a wise investment. If I was a college coach, I would be looking for kids like Jeremiah. He’s respectful, hard-working and a kid of character that you can count on to do the right things.
“He’s one of those kids that will be missed. I say this about all of my kids, but I truly believe we provide a great foundation. It’s solid where they can build and grow. I think his best is yet to come.”
Bickford is a four-year varsity cheerleader and a member of the competition team for the last three years. She has been selected as an All-American the past two years while finishing first at regionals and fifth at state in 2017, third at regionals and fifth at state in 2018 and second in regionals and third at state in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.