Opportunistic Joplin tallied six runs in the fourth inning and defeated Carl Junction 9-4 on Tuesday afternoon in the teams’ Breast Cancer Awareness Game at the JHS Complex.
All six runs were unearned as Jill McDaniel reached on a throwing error and stole second base, then Isabella Yust reached on a fielder’s choice as McDaniel beat the throw back to second base to start the inning.
With one out, Brittany Shryock drew a walk after falling behind 0-2 in the count to load the bases. Jocee Weston grounded a single up the middle to score a run, and Reece Schroer was hit by a pitch to force in a run.
Tatum Stogsdill grounded out to first to score Shryock with the third run of the inning. Layni Merriman beat out an infield hit as Weston scored, and Gabby Quinn doubled to right-center to score the inning’s final two runs and give Joplin a 7-2 lead.
“That’s the name of the game,” Joplin coach Manny Flores said. “You have to find ways to make adjustments at the plate, put it in play, force them to make plays and play aggressive on the bases. We did that today. We were aggressive in the count, we were aggressive on the bases.”
From Carl Junction’s perspective, it could have been a 1-2-3 inning.
“The story of the year,” Bulldogs coach Zak Petty said. “That’s the frustrating part. We’re two-thirds through the season, and you hope those innings start to go away. ... You take those innings away from us this year, we have seven or eight wins.”
Singles by Addison Wallace and Schroer drove in Joplin’s final two runs in the sixth inning.
Carl Junction used a walk to Jayden Green and singles by Sammie Sims and Saedra Allen to load the bases with one out in the seventh. Emme Beaver’s grounder to second and Izabella Burgess’ single to right each scored a run before pitcher Shryock retired the final batter on a ground ball to shortstop Merriman.
Merriman had two hits and two runs batted in, and she was robbed of another hit and RBI when center fielder Kalyssa Hagston ran down her fly ball in left-center field in the first inning. Quinn and Schroer also had two RBI for the Eagles (2-14, 2-5 Central Ozark Conference).
Sims and Allen had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs (1-13, 0-7), who outhit Joplin 9-6. But the Bulldogs stranded eight baserunners while Joplin left only three on base.
“We swing it pretty decent, and we get the girls on,” Petty said. “But the timely hits haven’t been there for us. It showed up again today.”
The Bulldogs also lost two runs when Joplin left fielder Stogsdill tracked down Beaver’s long fly ball at the fence in left-center field to end the top of the third inning.
“For a second, I thought maybe it was gone,” Petty said. “Their left fielder made a great play. What do you do about it? ... Emme has hit the ball really well.”
“That was a big play in that moment,” Flores said. “It’s a tie game, and we had a junior step up on a ball in the gap. She got a great read and honestly kept us in it. And we came up in the bottom of the inning and put up a couple of runs. It was a huge play.”
Merriman’s RBI single gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead after three innings. Carl Junction scored twice in the fourth on a single over the third-base bag by Allison Plumlee and a throwing error.
Winning pitcher Shryock struck out two batters and walked one, and Jayden Green had four strikeouts and two walks for the Bulldogs.
Joplin lost third baseman Madisyn Tracy in the second inning when Beaver’s line drive hit Tracy’s right hand and caused a cut between her pinkie and ring finger.
“We did a great job of rallying behind that,” Flores said. “We lose a key player, our 4-hole hitter. Our freshman (McDaniel) stepped up and made some plays at third base.”
