A few words of advice: Better keep the tissues handy this afternoon as Missouri Southern entertains Lincoln on Senior Day.
"(Tuesday) night I thought about it and got a little emotional," guard Kinzer Lambert said after Wednesday's 99-68 victory over Central Missouri. "I was by myself in my room. I was just imagining walking off the court for the last time. You will (need to bring tissues) for me for sure. I think a lot of people, too."
"I've been thinking about it a lot," guard Braelon Walker said. "It's kind of bittersweet. It will be a sad moment. Hopefully we can go out on a good note."
Lambert and Walker along with guards Reggie Tharp, Parker Jennings, Elyjah Clark and center Ted Brown are the six seniors who will play their final game on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
"It's something I look upon as our first recruiting class," coach Jeff Boschee said. "A big group of guys who really established the culture with me being the head coach that we want of good people doing the right things, caring for one another and a strong work ethic of getting better. I know Coach Corn had his own thing, but I didn't feel like I had a set culture the couple of years before that. These guys changed it to what we want it to be.
"It's going to be hard to replace. It really is. Hopefully they teach these younger guys who are going to be back next year, and those guys can follow suit and teach the new guys who come in. It's something that they've started and it's going to be demanded no matter what."
The No. 22 Lions (20-7, 13-5 MIAA) currently are the No. 3 seed for next week's conference tournament and will remain there unless they lose to Lincoln and Missouri Western wins at home over Washburn.
Lincoln (10-17, 7-11) clinched a tournament berth Thursday night when Fort Hays State lost at Central Oklahoma.
The Lions' bench points should drastically increase today with junior center Cam Martin and his league-leading 24.8 average not in the starting lineup. Martin has climbed into 11th place on the career scoring list — up 12 spots in the last 12 games — with 1,380 points, just 24 from making the top 10.
Lambert, Clark, Jennings and center Dexter Frisbie arrived on campus for the 2016-17 season to comprise one of the best recruiting classes ever at MSSU. Frisbie has been slowed by foot injuries since his freshman year, and he plans to use his final year of eligibility next season.
Walker was already here after spending a redshirt season in 2015-16, and Tharp and Brown joined the squad before last season. Brown actually was recruited out of high school by the Lions but lost his offer after Frisbie committed.
Clark and Lambert became the 22nd and 23rd 1,000-point scorers in school history. Clark is now fifth with 1,739 points, 31 behind fourth-place John Thomas, and Lambert is 13th with 1,372, seven behind Terry Shumpert. Clark holds the career 3-point goal record of 353, and Lambert has 620 career rebounds, 34 shy of cracking the top 5 in school history.
Jennings is another 3-point threat, and his .433 shooting percentage from distance (117 of 270) is second behind fellow Bixby (Okla.) sharpshooter Austin Wright's mark of .462.
Walker first got on the floor because of his defensive ability and later developed into a catch-and-shoot shooter. Tharp has been the starting point guard most of the last two seasons, and Brown has play key minutes off the bench this season after being slowed by back issues last year.
"A lot of time in recruiting, it's more about people knowing other people or players knowing somebody," Boschee said. "Like with Cam, Elyjah and Kinzer played a summer with him. They knew he was transferring (from Jacksonville State), so they let us know.
"We found Kinzer from Austin Wright's dad. Steve Wright and Michael Lambert (Kinzer's father) are friends, and Steve called me about Kinzer."
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (20-7, 13-5 MIAA)
Pts.
C Ted Brown, 6-10 sr. 2.3
G Parker Jennings, 5-10 sr. 6.6
G Braelon Walker, 6-0 sr. 8.8
G Kinzer Lambert, 6-4 sr. 13.3
G Elyjah Clark, 6-3 sr. 12.2
Lincoln (10-17, 7-11 MIAA)
F L'Kielynn Taylor, 6-6 sr. 5.6
F Jordan Notch, 6-8 jr. 5.2
G Cameron Potts, 6-1 jr. 11.5
G Marcus Cohen, 6-3 jr. 2.9
G Marcell burton, 6-4 sr. 10.2
Game Notes
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 6th year at MSSU (121-60). John Moseley, 6th year at Lincoln (80-94).
Series: MSSU leads 29-11 after a 77-63 victory on Jan. 16 in Jefferson City. The Lions are 13-5 at home against the Blue Tigers.
Senior Day: Today is the final home game for six Lion seniors: Reggie Tharp, Parker Jennings, Braelon Walker, Kinzer Lambert, Elyjah Clark and Ted Brown.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 3:15 p.m.
