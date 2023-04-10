JASPER, Mo. — Jasper's baseball team came up with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at 8-all Monday and another in the bottom of the sixth to beat visiting McAuley Catholic 9-8.
McAuley held a huge advantage in hitting with 12 hits compared to three for the Eagles.
The Warriors' left fielder, Noah Black, went 2 for 3 to drive in two runs, while McAuley teammate Michael Parrigon drove in two more.
Parrigon, the starting pitcher, gave up one hit before being relieved by Trey Martinez in the fourth inning.
McAuley (8-9) will play at Greenwood at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Jasper is 5-2.
