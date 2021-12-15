Following Missouri Southern’s lopsided win over McKendree on Monday, head coach Ronnie Ressel was candid.
“We need a big crowd to come in here (on Thursday) to cheer the ladies on,” Ressel said. “We are exciting and fun to watch. It’s a joy to coach them everyday.”
The Lions (6-2, 3-0 MIAA) are on a six-game winning streak and are off to the best start to a season in Ressel’s tenure.
The opponent coming to town?
Central Missouri, a program just one year removed from the Final Four. The Jennies are the reigning MIAA Tournament champions after going 23-5 last season.
MSSU, tied for first place in the MIAA standings with Missouri Western (8-0, 4-0) and Nebraska-Kearney (8-1, 3-0), plays a key conference game against UCM (6-4, 2-1) at 5:30 pm. Thursday at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.
“A big crowd would be a huge help,” Ressel said. “Just the excitement and energy our crowds have given us in the past. I think it would be huge for our game against Central Missouri, who is one of the better teams in our league. They can help give us a push and get us over the top.”
The Jennies, picked to finish either first or second in the MIAA preseason polls, just defeated Northwest Missouri 60-57 on Monday at home. UCM is led by redshirt senior forward Nija Collier, who is having a monster season.
She averages a team-high 22.2 points, 12.6 rebounds (tops in the MIAA) and 1.9 blocks per game.
“UCM is so efficient offensively,” Ressel said. “They are shooting the ball at a high-percentage, almost 50% as a team. They are shooting almost 40% from the 3-point line. Collier has been playing really well all year long. She is a handful. She has really improved and developed her game. Before, she could catch and shoot 3s but she has gotten better at that. Her post has always been good, but she is able to put the ball on the floor a little bit more now and she shows a lot of patience when she catches the ball. She is not in a hurry, which I think has helped her a bunch as far as scoring the basketball at a high-rate.”
Redshirt freshman forward Brooke Littrell adds 17.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, while redshirt freshman guard Olivia Nelson chips in 14.6 points to go with 5.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals.
“Littrell and Nelson are both really good coming off really great years last year,” Ressel added. “They are two of the better players in our league. Again, same thing. They shoot the ball at a high-percentage. They don’t force shots. They take shots within the offense and execute extremely well. When (UCM) needs buckets, they know how to get baskets because they have a lot of experience playing in tough games. They are a quality team.”
Against McKendree, the Lions dominated from the opening tip, jumping out to a 27-10 lead in the first quarter and building a 43-point advantage by the latter stages of the third quarter.
MSSU got a big offensive boost from its bench, which accounted for 55 points.
Reserve players Madi Stokes, a sophomore center, and Cameron Call, a sophomore guard, led the team with 19 and 13 points, respectively. Both were efficient in their scoring, with Madi Stokes going 9 of 13 from the field while Call went 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from long range.
So far through eight games, true freshman Lacy Stokes leads the Lions in scoring (18), rebounds (6) and assists (6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.