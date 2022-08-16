Skyler Bowlin's professional basketball career has taken him all over the European continent.
But for the 2022-23 season, the former Missouri Southern All-American will be playing in Denmark. Bowlin inked a two-year deal with the Bakken Bears of the Danish Basketligaen in June.
Since college, Bowlin has played pro basketball for the last 11 years. He started in Augsburg, Germany, went to Australia for one summer, then was in Denmark for three years, Sweden, returned to Germany for parts of the last five years and is now back in Denmark (where he met his wife Camilla).
Bowlin most recently played for Telekom Baskets Bonn in Germany. Last season the 6-foot-3 guard helped his international team go 24-7, averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 31 games played across 22 minutes on the floor.
Bowlin, from Paragould, Arkansas, played for coach Robert Corn at MSSU from 2007-11 and ranks seventh in school history with 1,664 points. He's also second in career steals (265) and third in 3-point goals (224), assists (558) and free throw percentage (.830).
