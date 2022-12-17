Monett had just scored 17 points by the intermission on Friday night against Hollister at Monett High School.
The Cubs watched Garrett Snyder catch fire early and never cool off on his way to 38 points to lead the Tigers to a 60-46 win.
Snyder scored more than half of Hollister's points and proved to be too much for Monett all game long.
"We did not play aggressively enough on defense," Monett head coach Jeremy Neville said. "Snyder was in rhythm and scoring at will with layups and jump shots from all over the court. Hollister also beat us up on the glass. Despite all of that, we were able to make some runs."
The Cubs were paced by Blaine Salsman with 18. Monett had two more with double-digit scoring in Isiah Meeks and Jason Garner. Both added 10 points.
Snyder was Hollister's only play to score in double figures.
Monett is back in action on Saturday at 4:30 in the 4 States Challenge in Webb City. The Cubs will play the Cardinals.
