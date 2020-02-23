ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Slow starts have plagued Missouri Southern during the season, and the Lions’ game Saturday night was among the slowest.
Missouri Western jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first three minutes and rolled past the Lions 76-47 on Tom Smith Court inside the MWSU Fieldhouse.
Corbyn Cunningham, 6-foot junior, made 7-of-11 field goals while scoring 18 points to lead the Griffons (19-7, 11-6 MIAA). She also had seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocked shots in 24 minutes.
“Cunningham, to me, is the best true post player in the league,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “There are some other ones who are good, but as far as being able to make moves, see things, knock down the 10-footer, attack the rim off the bounce … she just does so many things on the offensive end that make her so good. She does a good job of getting post position. We didn’t do a very good job of keeping her off the block.”
Kylee Williams added 15 points for the Griffons, and Anastacia Johnson had 10 points, six assists and four steals.
Senior guard Destiny Cozart scored 18 points for the Lions (9-16, 6-11), making 7-of-12 shots, 3-of-6 treys and her only free throw. Kai Jones and Jordan Schoenberger were next with seven and six points, respectively.
Other Lion leaders were Schoenberger and Madi Stokes with four rebounds, Jones and Amber Buch with two assists and Zoe Campbell with three steals.
The Griffons wasted no time taking control, hitting four of their first six shots and rebounding the two misses and scoring on putbacks.
The Lions, meanwhile, missed two shots and committed four turnovers in the opening three minutes. Campbell’s layin with 5:40 left in the quarter put the Lions on the scoreboard, but the Griffons’ lead grew to 18-2 before the Lions scored again on Cozart’s basket with 2:25 left in the quarter.
“Coming out the way we did was the tough thing,” Ressel said. “I thought we were ready to play. We have a lot to play for, and so do they. They came out the aggressors. They threw some haymakers, knocked us on our butts, and we didn’t recover. We didn’t recover at all.”
The Griffons led 22-6 after one quarter, hitting 10-of-17 field goals to the Lions’ 2-of-9 and outrebounding the Lions 13-1. On one trip the Griffons grabbed three offensive boards before scoring.
Things didn’t get any better for the Lions as the deficit ballooned to 47-15 at halftime. In fact, the coaching staff picked up two technical fouls during the second quarter.
Ressel was hit with the first technical with 6:51 left in the quarter moments after the Lions’ Emily Kuntze and the Griffons’ Simone Rodney got tangled going for a loose ball. After the players got to their feet and started downcourt, one official ran near Johnson and said something to her, and that’s when Ressel got the T.
After a video review, officials called an intentional foul on Kuntze.
“I didn’t see Emily grab her leg,” Ressel said. “That’s what the official told me is she grabbed her leg. I saw (No. 10) kind of step down on Emily. That’s what frustrated me that the official was standing right there and didn’t say anything. … I’ll have to go back and look at the film. … Give credit to the officials for making the right call and the right decision.”
Then with 1:46 left in the first half, Lions assistant Kelby Fritz was hit with a technical after the Griffons made a 3. All three Lion coaches were seated when the technical was called. The Griffons shot 52 percent (28-of-54) from the floor and outrebounded the Lions 37-23. The Lions hit 36 percent (17-of-47) and had 22 turnovers while scoring their second-fewest points this season.
“Give Western credit,” Ressel said. “Coach (Candi) Whitaker did a great job getting them ready. They took away a lot of different things that we try to run offensively, and we didn’t execute. They denied things. We didn’t get open. We weren’t able to move the ball offensively. You’re going to turn the ball over when you don’t cut hard and don’t play strong with the basketball.”
The Lions play their final two regular-season games at home against Central Missouri on Wednesday night and Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.
