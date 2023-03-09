Third-seeded Ozark Christian were looking at a 35-31 deficit with about four minutes left in the third quarter on Thursday night inside the Multipurpose Building on the campus of OCC.
Then everything seemed to fall apart as No. 6 Simmons College of Kentucky stormed away with a 30-8 run to close the game and advance in the winners' bracket of the NCCAA women's tournament with a 65-39 win.
"Props to Simmons, they're a very physical, strong team," OCC head coach Kyle Wicklund said. "They came in with a good game plan and they executed their game plan."
The Ambassadors (25-5) were down 31-20 at halftime but used a quick 11-4 run to open the third quarter to get within 4 of the Falcons (16-9).
"We got ourselves back into the ballgame but at the end of the day we just weren't making shots like we needed to make shots and they were getting stops," Wicklund said.
Junior guard Emmary Williams was the catalyst early on in the third stanza for Ozark. Williams began the scoring with two free throws to make it 31-22. After a score from Simmons' Zephaniah Gray, Lydia Pipins tallied five in a row to make it 33-27.
Then it was back to Williams. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native got a steal and raced down court for a layup to make it 33-29 — her second steal of the quarter. The first Williams steal resulted in an assist on one of Pipins' baskets.
A little later, Williams drew a foul on the Falcons' Andrea Seay — her fourth of the game — and made both free throws to make it 35-31 with less than four minutes left in the third quarter.
With Seay — the team's leading scorer at halftime — on the bench, Simmons still managed to collect itself and pull away from that point on. It outscored Ozark 11-4 to finish the period and then sealed the win with 19-4 effort in the final quarter.
"Their speed got to us a little bit," Wicklund said. "They were being very, very physical with us, bumping us off our paths a little bit on our way to the rim. We weren't doing a good job of making sure we were pushing back."
OCC was led by Pipins with 11 points. Williams added 8 and they all came in the third quarter.
Simmons got 16 points from Gray, 14 off the bench from Jayla Johnson, and Seay's 10 first-half points.
The Ambassadors were outrebounded 56-36 in the game.
The Falcons advance to play the two-seed Arlington Baptist at 8 p.m. on Friday. OCC meets Toccoa College Falls at noon the same day in the consolation bracket.
"Our talk after the game was about heart. Who's going to have more heart?" Wicklund asked. "Neither team tomorrow wants to be playing. It's going to be who has the most heart. ... At the end of the day we could finish being the fifth-best team in the nation and that's a big deal."
