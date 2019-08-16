Joplin’s men’s golf cup teams look to extend their recent domination this weekend when they play their annual matches against Springfield on two Springfield-area courses.
Joplin has swept the Horton Smith (ages 49-under) and Ky Laffoon (ages 50-over) Cup matches in each of the last three years. Joplin prevailed last year by scores of 14 1/2-9 1/2 for the Horton Smith Cup and 18-6 for the Ky Laffoon Cup.
Joplin has won the Horton Smith Cup for the last four years, cutting Springfield’s series lead to 43-28-7. Joplin leads the Ky Laffoon Cup series 19-17-3 after winning the cup 10 times in the last 13 years.
Joplin captains Jordan Burks (Horton Smith team) and Bill Curry (Ky Laffoon team), who won their respective 36-hole qualifying tournaments last month, have announced their doubles teams for today’s action.
The Horton Smith doubles teams are Shawn Delmez-Andy Pochik, Chance Lowery-Dee Murry, Jared Pyatt-Maron Towse, Matt Otey-Chris Moudy, Garrett Stallings-Aaron Borland, Erin Campbell-Dustin Edge, Taylor Lansford-Phillip Roller and Jordan Burks-Tug Baker.
The Ky Laffoon teams: Doug Harvey-David Pawlus, Bill Curry-Shawn Platner, Jeff Murphy-Kevin Durbin, Tim Old-Bob McKay, Doug Gaddis-Wayne Smith, Sam Burks-Craig Kersey, Lowell Catron-Kyle Catron and Steve Thomas-Greg Crawford.
The 16 singles matches in each division will be played on Sunday.
