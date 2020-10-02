Just like the majors on the PGA Tour schedule, the annual Horton Smith and Ky Laffoon Cup matches had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19.
The annual matches between Joplin and Springfield will be played this weekend, starting with the doubles matches today at Briarbrook Golf Course and ending with the singles matches on Sunday at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
Tee times start at 10 a.m. today for the Ky Laffoon matches and 11:20 for the Horton Smith matches.
Joplin’s seniors and Springfield’s juniors have possession of the two cups.
Joplin won the Ky Laffoon (ages 50-over) matches last year in Springfield for the fourth consecutive year and 11th time in the last 14 years. Joplin leads the 40-year series 20-17-3.
Springfield snapped Joplin’s four-year reign in the Horton Smith (ages 49-under) competition last season.
In Joplin’s cup-qualifying matches in late July, Jordan Burks fired an 8-under-par 64 in the final round and won the Joplin Area Championship for the second straight year with an 11-under 132.
The senior division of the Area Championship was much closer as Keith Reardon claimed medalist honors with 141, followed by Steve Watts with 142 and Lowell Catron and Kyle Catron with 143s.
Joplin’s doubles teams today in the Ky Laffoon Cup are Bill Curry-Shawn Platner, Lowell Catron-Kyle Catron, Steve Watts-Steve Hoenshell, Mike Maier-Dave Pawlus, Tim Old-Gene Smith, Keith Reardon-Steve Thomas, Doug Harvey-Wayne Smith and Kevin Durbin-Jeff Murphy.
The Horton Smith doubles teams for Joplin: Aaron Borland-Maron Towse, Adam Waggoner-Drew Bilke, Greg Crawford-Shawn Delmez, Dustin Edge-Erin Campbell, Matt Otey-Dee Murray, Tug Baker-Chance Lowery, Kyle Long-Chris Moudy and Jordan Burks-Garrett Stallings.
