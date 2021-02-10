It’s easy to spot Missouri Southern’s RJ Smith on the basketball court.
He’s the guy with the big hair and bigger smile.
“I just like to have fun,” Smith said. “When we can win and have a lot of energy, there’s no greater feeling than that. I just like to have fun and get lost in the game.”
Defense and rebounding have been Smith’s primary roles this season for the Lion. But it Saturday’s 86-67 victory over Central Missouri, the 6-foot-5 senior forward tallied a season-high 13 points.
“The last game we tried to use him a little bit more offensively, trying to get him the ball to post a little bit, just being a little bit more active,” Missouri Southern coach Jeff Boschee said. “His overall athleticism and the ability to guard multiple postions 1 through 5 has been big for us. Honestly I thought we’d get more scoring from him. Hopefully down the stretch we can get a little bit more from him. The thing is, he’s all about winning and not into his own individual accolades.”
The stretch run has arrived, and the Lions control their own destiny. With five games remaining in the next three weeks, the Lions (10-7) and Pittsburg State are tied for third place. The Lions play each other other teams in the top-6 in the league standings, starting tonight at Missouri Western (8-7).
The Griffons after winning eight of their first 10 games, have lost five in a row, and COVID-19 interrupted their schedule.
“Obviously it’s a talented team,” Boschee said. “Ever since they came off of quarantine in mid-January, they’ve struggled. They’ve played a tough schedule. They played Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, us Thursday and Pittsburg State on Saturday. They’ve been put in a tough situation with the quarantine. Coming back and getting the momentum that they had, it’s hard.”
And it’s not over for the Griffons as head coach Will Martin and top assistant Tim Peete will be quarantined for the next three games.
The Griffons beat the Lions 88-86 on Dec. 19 in an exciting finish that included lead changes on eight consecutive trips down the floor.
Guard Tyrell Carroll led the Griffons with 27 points, 10 above his season average.
Cam Martin paced the Lions with 33 points, and Stan Scott scored 20.
“We have to play the way we’ve been playing,” Boschee said. “Obviously guard the 3-point line. They are not shooting great percentages but they will shoot the ball a lot better at home. They made 12 3s Tuesday night, 17 against Central Oklahoma.
“We have to continue to get better even though it’s late in the season,” Boschee said. “Another big thing (against Missouri Western) is being aggressive offensively, attacking. They average 21 fouls per game, so we need to get to the free-throw line, get some easy buckets and not foul them.”
Smith, from Olathe, Kansas, got his first exposure to Missouri Southern when he came to a summer camp with a friend.
“That’s how it started,” he said. “I ended up going to Oral Roberts and some things happened. I kind of found my way back here. It’s crazy how things can happen and turn out.”
After ORU, Smith also went to Butler Community College and Sam Houston State before arriving at Missouri Southern.
Smith, who had five rebounds four assists and a steal against Central Missouri, also serves as the Lions’ Energizer Bunny.
“Any time we need some energy, RJ can talk and get these guys going on the defensive end,” Boschee said. “Sometimes he says some crazy things, but whatever you have to do to get yourself going and get the team going, he brings that.”
