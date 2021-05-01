CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Smithville baseball team came ready to play on Saturday at Carl Lewton Stadium.
The Warriors (16-5) swept Carthage and Joplin by scores of 6-0 and 9-3, respectively.
SMITHVILLE 6, CARTHAGE 0
Ryker Edwards tossed a four-hit shutout to set the tone for Smithville.
Needing 97 pitches to go the distance, Edwards struck out six batters and allowed only one walk.
The Warriors struck early with three runs in the opening two innings. Bradley Schram ignited Smithville's offense with an RBI double in the top of the first before Chester Brooks added a two-run triple in the second.
The Warriors pulled away with three more runs in the middle innings. Cannon Kobylski added an RBI single and then came around to score on a passed ball to make it 5-0 in the fifth. Kyle Ruff put the game away with an RBI single in the sixth.
Kanen Vogt led Carthage (7-14) with a double and single. He also took the loss on the mound.
SMITHVILLE 9, JOPLIN 3
The Warriors did their damage early and often against Joplin, scoring eight runs in the first four innings.
Chester Brooks, Bradley Schram and Caleb Sanders accounted for the majority of the Warriors' run production, driving in a combined eight runs. Jacob Wheeler, Cooper Ezzell and Kyle Ruff limited the Eagles' offense to five hits.
Joplin runs came via an RBI groundout by David Fiscus in the fourth inning along with a bases-loaded walk to Isaac Meadows and Kyler Stokes' RBI fielder's choice in the sixth.
Justin McReynolds and Ethan Guilford amassed four hits for Joplin (14-9). Kohl Cooper took the loss for the Eagles.
