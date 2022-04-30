Smithville swept a twinbill by scores of 10-1 over Joplin and 7-2 over Carthage on Saturday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
Ranked No. 4 in Class 5, the Warriors improved to 18-6.
Game one saw Smithville erase an early 1-0 deficit against Joplin and plate 10 unanswered runs to close it out.
Adin Murwaski and Ben Murawski paced the Warriors offense with two hits and two RBI apiece. Andrew Hedgecorth added one hit and two runs driven in, while Ryker Edwards, Noah Vollenweider and Garrett Pulse had hits and RBI apiece.
Mason Crim went the distance and allowed one run on five hits. He struck out three batters.
Landon Maples led Joplin with two hits and a run scored. Byler Reither took the loss after surrendering three runs through four innings of work while striking out six.
Against the Tigers, Smithville was fueled by a quick start as it plated all seven of its runs in the first four innings.
Edwards went a perfect 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI, while Chester Brooks hit a solo home run and doubled. Hedgecorth added a pair of hits and drove in one.
Austin Miller and Lukas Noecker combined to hold Carthage to six hits. Miller covered the first 4 1/3 innings, while Noecker went 2 2/3 innings to finish it off.
The Tigers tallied six hits in the contest. Braxdon Tate went 2 for 4 with a run scored to pace Carthage's offense.
Parker Copeland allowed five earned runs on 12 hits through six innings. He struck out one and allowed two.
Joplin plays at Carl Junction at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday while Carthage hosts Branson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.