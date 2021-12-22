KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defense was the name of the game for the Neosho boys basketball team on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats smothered Cameron on the defensive end of the floor en route to a lopsided 66-32 victory in the inaugural 12 Courts of Christmas Shootout at the Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City.
"We played great defense all night," Neosho coach Cody Culp said. "It was an exciting way to go into break."
Neosho, which claimed its second straight to improve to 5-2, limited the Dragons to single-digit scoring in the first, third and fourth quarters of the ballgame.
The Wildcats defensive effort was punctuated by limiting Cameron to a minuscule four points in the fourth quarter. That allowed Neosho to build a commanding lead as it closed out the game with 27 points in the final eight minutes.
After reaching 1,000 points for his career a week ago, K'dyn Waters scored a game-high 15 points to pace the Wildcats. Isaiah Green added 14 points, while Carter Fenske contributed 10.
Kael Smith chipped in eight points for Neosho.
"Carter had a big first half shooting the ball and making plays," Culp said. "K’dyn and Isaiah did great on the top of our zone, getting steals and finishing at the rim. It was a really fun night all the way around."
For Cameron (1-4), Thomas Best was tops on the team with 14 points. Daylin Cruickshank had 10 points.
Neosho opens play against Cassville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Black Bracket of the Neosho Holiday Classic.
"We are excited to go and compete in our holiday tournament," Culp said.
