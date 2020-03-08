KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Trevor Hudgins did it again to Missouri Southern.
No, it wasn’t the last-second, gut-wrenching shot he delivered in a one-point victory last month at Maryville.
This time the Northwest Missouri sophomore guard scored nine points in the final three minutes as the top-seeded Bearcats held off the third-seeded Lions 78-76 Sunday afternoon in the MIAA Postseason Tournament at Municipal Auditorium.
The Bearcats (31-1) won the postseason tournament for the fifth consecutive year and ninth time overall, most in league history. They will be the Central Region host for the fourth straight year, starting on Saturday.
The Lions (23-8) are in the regional for the third year in a row and eighth time in school history.
Northwest Missouri led 45-33 at halftime and 61-47 after a Ryan Welty 3-pointer from the corner with 9:47 left. But the Lions picked up the defense and limited the Bearcats to one field goal in the next seven minutes while battling back to a 67-67 deadlock with 3:07 to play.
“I thought when we got down (14), we kept on fighting,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “We kept on battling. We started making shots and defensively I thought we did a pretty good job of communicating and getting through ball screens, making it tough for them to score.”
Martin and Clark scored eight and seven points, respectively, during the comeback, and Winston Dessesow had the other five points.
“I thought Winston gave us a huge spot off the bench and gave us energy, seeing the basketball go in the hole,” Boschee said. “Cam finally made shots go down. We were starting to score and gave us more energy on the defensive end. It’s the way basketball works. You see the ball go in, you tend to play harder.”
But then Hudgins took charge of the Northwest Missouri offense and joined the list of Bearcat guards who have burned the Lions in recent years. In a 2 1/2 minute stretch, he drove for a layup and added the free throw, hit a midrange jumper and then scored twice down low, the last one after a hesitation on the drive.
“We just come out to play as a whole team,” Hudgins said. “We prepare and we execute as best we can. The results are good sometimes and sometimes like in Maryville it’s iffy. We just like to compete against them. They are a good team.”
The Lions had a chance to tie in the last minute but Martin’s straight-on 3-pointer went off the rim. Diego Bernard scored an uncontested basket after the Lions missed on a steal for a five-point lead in the waning seconds. Dessesow made a 30-footer at the buzzer for the final margin.
Martin scored 20 of his 31 points in the second half, going 12 of 17 from the floor and 6-of-13 at the line.
“The first half (there) were a couple of traps, and I should have gone to my right hook than what I usually do,” said Martin, who also had 11 rebounds. “They play good defense. I just kept going through the whole game and did what I did the second half.”
Dessesow was 9 of 14 from the field, 3 of 6 from distance and 2 of 2 at the foul line for 23 points, and Clark contributed 14 points.
It’s the second straight game Dessesow had set a career scoring high, and nerves were not a problem.
“No, I’m a basketball player,” Dessesow said. “I play basketball. I’m a student-athlete.
“My playing is because of the seniors. They push me in practice. Coach Boschee telling me the keys that I need to get in the lineup. It’s been fun, and me being able to produce and help the team win games. … It’s all credit to the seniors for making me a better player.”
Hudgins tallied 31 points for the Bearcats, and Bernard and freshman forward Wes Dreamer had 20 and 18, respectively. Bernard also had 10 rebounds after a 19-rebound performance in the semifinals against Missouri Western.
The Lions shot 58 % to the Bearcats’ 54 %, and they outrebounded Northwest Missouri 32-23.
“Too many little things killed us, and that’s what killed us the second time at their place,” Boschee said. “We’d foul with 3 seconds on the shot clock, give them another 20 seconds to run their offense. … They come down and bang a 3 and we come down and jack up a shot that’s a terrible shot. … Just too many little mistakes that really killed us.”
‘CLASSLESS’
Martin and Clark made the all-tournament team, and when Martin’s name was announced, there was some booing from Northwest Missouri fans that didn’t go unnoticed.
“First of all, in all respect to Northwest and (its) fans, but that’s just plain disrespect for booing a player when he gets named to the all-tournament team,” Boschee said to begin his postgame press conference. “That’s classless. I think they have a great program. I love their program. I think Ben does an unbelievable job, but that’s absolutely classless that you would do something like that.”
Asked to respond, “I thought I did (hear booing),” Bearcats coach Ben McCollum said. “Yeah, I can’t control that action (of the fans). I appreciate Cam. I voted him for all-league and all that stuff. I think he’s a great player. They should have cheered for him. Absolutely.”
Central Region
At Maryville, Mo.
(Seed in parentheses)
Saturday's games
(1) Northwest Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma Baptist
(4) Northern State vs. (5) Missouri Southern
(2) Southern Nazarene vs. (7) Henderson State
(3) Southeastern Oklahoma State vs. (6) Rogers State
