Fifty weeks after the 2020 softball season was stopped, Missouri Southern begins its 2021 season today in its annual Terri Mathis-Zenner Memorial Tournament.
The Lions play Northern State (S.D.) in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. today at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex. MSSU has another twinbill on Saturday against Missouri S&T, beginning at 1.
"We knew it was going to come. We just didn't know when it was going to come," Lions coach Hallie Blackney said. "It's kind of the same with this spring. We've had a lot of postponements, but when you think big picture, we're actually in a pretty good situation because we haven't lost any games. We're still at our maximum of 44. So while we have been postponed because of weather and all the uncontrollables, we've lucked out. We haven't lost any games yet. We're usually at 56 (games) but because of COVID we're down to 44. It's been nice to not have to scramble and find those makeup game."
The Lions' 17-player roster is evenly split between nine returnees and eight newcomers — four freshmen and four transfers.
"We graduated six kids last year, so we had to bring in a big class," said Blackney, who is assisted by Cody Barham. "I think we have talent in all three areas. We have some speed offensively to accompany with some power. We have three pitchers to go with Abby Atkin ... definitely have some talent in the circle. Defensively we're probably the most athletic we've ever been."
Infielder Makaila Leonhart is the lone 2020 senior to return this spring from last year's 11-9 team. Last season she batted .344 with five doubles, two home runs, 13 runs batted in and 20 runs scored, which was second on the team.
Sophomore infielder Josie Tofpi led the Lions in batting average (.390), runs (22), doubles (7) and she was second with 18 RBI.
Junior outfielder Tori Frazier, who prepped at Neosho, hit .306 as a part-time starter, and junior infielder Kristen Wade and senior outfielder Lynnlee Parrot hit .294 and .289, respectively. Also back are sophomores Sidnie Hurst, Izzy Medrano and Kayla Arzate.
Atkin started 11 of the Lions' 20 games last season, posting a 7-3 record with five complete games and a 3.03 earned run average. She struck out 24 batters and walked 31 in 64 2/3 innings.
The Lions added two transfer pitchers in sophomores Bailey Lacy (from Highland Community College) and Abbey Gann (Three Rivers CC).
Gann had 23 starts among 29 appearances at Three Rivers, posting an 18-4 record with four saves. She had a 2.64 ERA and fanned 187 batters in 138 innings to earn first team all-Region 16 honors. Lacy had a 16-5 record and three saves in two seasons at Highland and was named second team all-Jayhawk Conference.
The other two tranfers are juniors Leighton Withers, an infielder who batted .302 in 21 games last season at Ouachita Baptist, and utility player Ashlynn Williams, who hit .204 in two seasons at UMKC.
The four freshmen are pitcher Kara Amos from Truman High School in Independence and utility players Yazmin Vargas from Garden City (Kan.), Adrianna Young from Tulsa Union and Grace Parrott from Garden City (Mo.).
"We have a lot of newcomers," Blackney said. "We're going to have youth playing as well. Getting those butterflies out of the way early ... we only have four games that we're playing this weekend before we start conference next Friday at Newman. We have to find our lineup and hopefully find it quick before conference season starts."
The MIAA schedule is the same as past years — one doubleheader against each school. The league tournament has been pushed back one week to allow for rescheduled games.
"The girls are super excited," Blackney said. "We all remember March 12 like it was yesterday. We're very grateful to have this season upon us and excited to show all the work that we've done."
