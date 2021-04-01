The Carl Junction baseball team's recipe for success on Thursday: solid pitching
The right arms of Alex Baker and Drew Beyer carried the Bulldogs (6-2) past Frontenac 8-1 at Joe Becker Stadium.
Baker, the winning pitcher, set the tone for Carl Junction. He tossed five shutout frames while striking out six batters. Beyer finished it off in relief, allowing one run in two innings.
Carl Junction struck first with two runs in the bottom of the third on steals of home by Carson Johnson and Beyer. That lead grew to 3-0 in the fourth when Johnson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The Bulldogs put the game away with three more tallies in the bottom of the fifth.
Carl Junction outhit the Raiders 6-4 with Noah Southern leading the way with a 2-for-4 performance. He scored twice.
Collin McCartney took the loss for Frontenac. Kaston Fields accounted for the team's only run-scoring hit.
Carl Junction plays in the Bill O'Dell Tournament on Monday.
