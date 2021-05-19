SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sonnie Dooley began playing golf as a gift to her future husband.
"I was going to get married, and I said 'Oh my gosh, Gene plays golf and I don't know how,' '' Dooley said. "So I called Harold Kirk (former golf professional at Schifferdecker Golf Course) and said 'I need to learn to play golf. Next week I'm getting married.'
"He and Gene (her husband) were friends, and I never did live that one down."
Dooley finally was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday during the Baseball/Softball Luncheon before a crowd of approximately 900 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex East Wing.
She was selected as part of the 2020 class but opted out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is a wonderful, humbling award," she said.
Other inductees were former Central Missouri softball player Mandee Berg Holeyfield, former major league player Jason Hart, former Willard baseball coach John Hartley and the St. Elizabeth High School baseball and softball programs.
St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon received the Pinnacle Award for his lifetime service to baseball. This year is his 64th with the Cardinals, and it's his 50th and final season as a radio broadcaster.
Dooley, a Carl Junction High School graduate, has been part of the Joplin golf scene for decades, and her primary love is junior golf.
"We started playing with the young people when we joined Twin Hills back in 1972," Dooley said. "They always wanted to play with us. They pushed your game, and we taught them etiquette, rules, self-control, honesty. It kind of evolved from there. I got more involved with junior golf, and that's just really, really fun.
"And some of those kids we played golf with go on to be assistant pros, pros, good golfers. It's fun to watch them grow up and see what they can be."
"I think she just loves what the game of golf is about and what effect it has on people," Missouri Southern golf coach Mike Wheeler said during a video introduction.
"Her contribution behind the scenes to junior golf ... she's always there to help," Twin Hills golf professional Doug Adams said in the video. "I don't think the junior golf program would be the same without her."
Golf has also opened the door for many friendships for Dooley.
"Lifelong friends," she said, "and not just local. I have friends all over the U.S., and we keep in touch by Facebook and through tournaments. We did go to tournaments several times a year. You get to see them and renew your friendships, just fun."
Among her tournament accomplishments is a fifth-place finish in her team division at a national tournament at PGA National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Her team also won tournaments in Colorado and Georgia.
"We've gone north, south, east, west ... on the road again," said Donna Hicks, a frequent partner for Dooley.
"I've had a hole-in-one, and I've had eagles," Dooley said. "They happened to be in tournaments, so that was kind of fun."
"That is the biggest understatement of the whole press conference," said Marty Willadsen, executive vice president of the hall of fame and emcee for the press conference. "They are kind of fun."
DIAMOND 9 AWARDS
The hall of fame also handed out its Diamond 9 Awards, which recognize former baseball and softball players who were standouts in high school and college and made positive impacts in the game.
The list included former softball standouts Mannie DeCastro from Carl Junction and Pittsburg State and Pam Mayfield Swift from Ash Grove and Missouri Southern.
DeCastro earned all-state, all-area and all-conference honors for the Bulldogs, hitting just below .500 for her career with 12 home runs in three seasons. The power continued at Pittsburg State as DeCastro set single-season (17) and career (25) school records for home runs from 2009-12. She was the MIAA Player of the Year her senior season, and her .394 career batting average ranks third in PSU history.
DeCastro is a Parent Educator for Parents as Teachers in the Joplin R-8 School District.
After a standout prep career, Mayfield earned NAIA All-America and all-Central States Intercollegiate Conference honors in her junior season at Missouri Southern.
She returned to her alma mater and has been the Ash Grove softball coach for 19 seasons, posting a 216-145 record with three district championships and two state quarterfinal appearances.
