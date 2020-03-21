Golf contributor Sonnie Dooley from Joplin will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame during the shrine's Women's Sports Luncheon.
In addition, former high school standouts Lindsey Bourne Green from Joplin and Tina Keller Montez are two recipients of the Wynn Awards.
Induction ceremonies, originally set for April 9, have been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield. The new date was necessary because the Springfield City Council passed a 30-day ordinance prohibiting public gatherings of 50 or more because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door and can be purchased by calling the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, 417-889-3100.
Dooley, a graduate of Carl Junction High School, has been part of the Joplin golf scene for many years as a member of Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
Through the years she has supported local junior golf programs both financially and as an instructor and official. Her goal was to not only help shepherd junior golfers to success by helping them learn to focus and control emotions but also become good citizens who would benefit the community and the game.
Dooley played for the Horton Smith Ladies Team from 1980 to 1990 and was team captain in 1988. She also won Twin Hills Ladies Club championships in 1992, 1995, 1998, 2002 as well as numerous other tournaments. She was the champion of the Nutcracker and the Women’s Tri-State tournaments and was a seven-time champion of the Mary Jane Landreth Tournament at Twin Hills.
Joining Dooley in the 2020 class are Springfield golfer Stephany Jackson Powell, coach Francie McBride and the Winona volleyball program, Santa Fe's volleyball and track and field programs, Rogersville's girls cross country program and Missouri State's women's handball program.
The Wynn Awards are named after the late Dr. Mary Jo Wynn, a pioneer of women's sports at then Southwest Missouri State and also a Missouri Sports Legend. The awards honor former high school and college standouts who made positive impacts in their respective sports.
Lindsey Bourne Green of Joplin High School won the first women's pole vault state championship in state history as a sophomore in 1999 and repeated as the Class 4 champion a year later, clearing 12 feet.
In 2001 she won the Reno Vault Summit (11-9.5), held the high school national girls record, competed in the Golden West Track Meet that recognized the top nine athletes in the nation in each event and was invited to the USA Track and Field Camp. She also set the KU Relays record (11-11.75).
At Oklahoma she was a four-time All-Big 12 Conference performer and qualified for the NCAA Division I Midwest Regional twice. She ended her career tied for fourth in the Indoor and No. 2 all-time in the outdoor in the Sooners' record books. Green was named OU’s Outstanding Newcomer in 2002 and a team co-captain.
Tina Keller Montez is a member of the Carl Junction High School and Missouri Southern halls of fame.
She was a three-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball and track and field) at Carl Junction from 1991-95, earning eight varsity letters. She was a four-time state qualifier twice in track and earned all-state honors in the 4x400 relay and 100 hurdles.
At Missouri Southern, she qualified for the 1998 Division II Outdoor Championships in three events (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles, 4x100 relay). She earned All-America honors twice in the 400 hurdles and once in the 4x100 relay. She held the school record in the 100 hurdles and the indoor 55 hurdles and was a member of the record-holding 4x100 meter relay team. She also held nine of the top 10 times in school history in the 100 hurdles and the second-best time in the 400 meters. In the indoor 55-meter hurdles, she owns eight of the top 10 times.
Other Wynn Award recipients: Teri Cantwell (former assistant track coach at Missouri), Sandy Rippee Hammers (volleyball player at Hillcrest and Drury), Kelly Richardson (volleyball player at Willard and Evangel) sisters Amy Russell McNew (volleyball player at Branson and Missouri State) and Cindy Russell Rear (volleyball player at Branson and College of the Ozarks) and Virginia MacKenzie Sparks (volleyball player at Festus and Southwest Baptist).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.