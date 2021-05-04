At long last, Joplin golfer Sonnie Dooley will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Dooley was part of the 2020 class and was to be inducted last spring, but she opted out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, she will join the shrine during the Sports Hall of Fame’s Baseball and Softball Luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased by calling the Hall of Fame, 417-889-3100.
Dooley has been part of the Joplin golf scene for many years. She has been a junior golf supporter both financially and as an instructor and official.
She played on Joplin’s Horton Smith Cup team from 1980-90 and is a four-time Twin Hills ladies club champion.
Mike Shannon, in his 50th and final season as a St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster, will receive the Pinnacle Award for his lifetime of service to baseball.
He played right field and later third base for the Cardinals from 1962-70 and has been part of 10 World Series with the Cardinals — three as a player and seven as a broadcaster. He spent the 1970 season in promotions for the Cardinals before moving to the radio booth the next year.
Other Hall of Fame inductees are former Willard baseball coach John Hartley, former Central Missouri softball shortstop Mandee Berg Holeyfield, former Missouri State baseball player Jason Hart and the St. Elizabeth High School baseball and softball programs.
The Hall of Fame will also recognize the Diamond 9 Awards, given to former players who were high school and college standouts and made positive impacts in the game.
Mannie DeCastro, former player at Carl Junction and Pittsburg State, is one honoree. She batted just under .500 for her prep career with 12 home runs. She played for the Gorillas from 2009-12 and was a four-time all-MIAA and two-time All-American selection. She was named MIAA Freshman of the year and later MIAA Player of the Year as a senior. She set single-season and career records at PSU for home runs (17, 25), doubles (25, 66) and slugging percentage (.904, .757). Her .394 career batting average ranks third in school history.
Pam Mayfield Swift is another Diamond 9 honoree. A middle infielder who prepped at Ash Grove, she earned all-Central States Intercollegiate Conference and NAIA All-American honors in 1987 after her junior season at Missouri Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.