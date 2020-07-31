Sonnie Dooley of Joplin is having her induction into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame delayed until next year.
Her induction as part of the hall’s Women’s Sports Luncheon was originally scheduled for April 9 in Springfield, but it has been rescheduled first for May 5 and now for Aug. 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For that reason, four inductees have asked to be honored next year — Dooley, Springfield golfer Stephany Jackson Powell, the Rogersville cross country program and the Missouri State women’s handball team. In addition, Mary Jo Wynn Award honorees Lindsey Bourne Green from Joplin and Teri Cantwell asked for their awards to be rescheduled for 2021.
Dooley, a graduate of Carl Junction High School, is being recognized for her contributions to golf. She has long supported local junior golf programs, and she was a member of Joplin’s Horton Smith team from 1980-90 and won the Twin Hills Ladies Club Championship four times.
Among the Wynn Award recipients who will be honored on Aug. 12 is Tina Keller Montez, who is a member of the Carl Junction High School and Missouri Southern halls of fame.
She was a three-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball and track and field) at Carl Junction from 1991-95, earning eight varsity letters. She was a four-time state qualifier twice in track and earned all-state honors in the 4x400 relay and 100 hurdles.
At Missouri Southern, she qualified for the 1998 Division II Outdoor Championships in three events (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles, 4x100 relay). She earned All-America honors twice in the 400 hurdles and once in the 4x100 relay. She held the school record in the 100 hurdles and the indoor 55 hurdles and was a member of the record-holding 4x100 meter relay team. She also held nine of the top 10 times in school history in the 100 hurdles and the second-best time in the 400 meters. In the indoor 55-meter hurdles, she owns eight of the top 10 times.
The Hall of Fame inductees are Winona High School volleyball coach Francie McBride, the Winona volleyball program and the Santa Fe High School volleyball and girls track and field programs.
The program will be held at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center, starting at 11 a.m. Seating is limited, and tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased by calling the hall, 417-889-3100.
