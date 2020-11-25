Both Oklahoma football and men’s basketball has paused team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, the programs announced within an hour and a half of each other on Wednesday.
The teams were forced to postpone all competition through the weekend, including the Sooner football team’s prime-time clash with West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown.
Meanwhile, the OU men’s basketball squad was supposed to open its season against Texas-San Antonio on Wednesday before traveling to Central Florida three days later.
Barring any further delays, Sooner football will resume play on Dec. 5 against Baylor for their final home game, while the next game on the OU men’s basketball schedule is a Dec. 2 date with Florida.
The Big 12 Conference reports the Sooners and Mountaineers’ game will move to Dec. 12 with the kickoff time and television designation still to be determined. The OU men’s basketball team did not disclose when its games with UTSA and UCF would be rescheduled.
OU football, which ranks No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, is fresh off of a 41-13 win over Oklahoma State in Norman last Saturday. The victory marked OU’s fifth consecutive since starting the season at 1-2 and in control of its Big 12 championship game fate.
The Sooners’ Bedlam tilt was in jeopardy of a delay as well, OU coach Lincoln Riley confirmed on Saturday.
“It’s just a week-to-week deal that we deal with,” Riley said. “We were either gonna play it now, or try to rearrange it, but luckily, things turned in a positive direction at the end of the week and we were able to play it.”
The Sooners managed to play the Nov. 21 game with their depth chart mostly unaffected.
While no specific COVID numbers were released with OU’s announcements on Wednesday, the Big 12 requires teams to have a minimum of 53 players available.
A game can also be postponed if a team cannot field a minimum of seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and one quarterback. A team can still choose to play if it doesn’t meet the linemen or quarterback minimum.
The cutoff for basketball is six players, regardless of position, according to Big 12’s guidelines obtained by Austin American-Statesmen’s Brian Davis.
OU reported seven active cases among student-athletes and three among staff members across all sports as of Monday after eight total tested positive for COVID-19 between Nov. 15-21.
Players and staff are tested for the coronavirus multiple times a week, including rapid tests on game day for the OU men’s basketball team that allows for postponements hours before tipoff.
“There’s potential for cancellation or postponement right up to the morning of the game,” OU coach Lon Kruger said, “because all those day-of games will be the rapid response test where we learn within the hour after we take them if there’s anyone positive.”
OU’s women’s basketball team was able to host its season opener on Wednesday, losing to Houston 97-85 seven hours before the OU men were scheduled to meet UTSA.
The halt for OU football and men’s basketball came the same day the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,732 new COVID-19 cases across the state and 77 in Norman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.